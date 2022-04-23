Courtroom Listens to Disturbing Video of Depp Trying to Cut Himself With a Knife

The jury and courtroom were forced to listen to a disturbing video of Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland) attempting to cut himself with a knife as his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Aquaman Mera, The Rum Diary Chenault, Drive Angry Piper) begged him to stop.

Warning: This article contains references to violence and discussions of domestic abuse as well as self harm.

Johnny Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

The trial began earlier this week and Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. While Depp was on the stand, he showed many emotions as he addressed not only the abuse he faced when he was a child, but also the abuse allegations against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

On Thursday, April 21, during the cross-examination, Heard‘s lawyers played an audiotape for the courtroom, which was from July 2016, just two months after they filed for divorce.

In the video clip, you can hear Amber Heard saying to Depp, “please don’t do that,” “you’re going to hurt yourself,” and “put the f**king knife down!”Depp could be heard saying, “there’s a way for the pain to go away,” to which Heard said, “it doesn’t make the pain go away.”

When the video was playing for the courtroom, Depp could be seen with his head down, refusing to look up at anyone right before grabbing a tissue and trying not to cry.

In an audio recording, #AmberHeard begged #JohnnyDepp not to cut himself during a meeting in July 2016. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/wdBA8semje — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2022

Depp’s cross-examination resumes on Monday, April 25 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Have you been watching the Depp Heard trial? What do you think so far? Let us know in the comments below.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255