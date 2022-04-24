Amber Heard Caught in Lie During Court as Makeup Brand Exposes Her

Johnny Depp, 58, (Sweeney Todd, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland) is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary Chenault, Drive Angry Piper) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. While Depp was on the stand, he showed many emotions as he addressed not only the abuse he faced when he was a child, but also the abuse allegations against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Prior to Depp taking the stand, Amber Heard‘s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, presented his opening statements where he presented a Milani Cosmetics‘ “All In One Correcting Kit” to the jury, and claimed Ms. Heard used the concealer and color correcting kit to hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

However, the makeup brand is now exposing Ms. Heard, saying this cannot be true as their product wasn’t even available until after Heard and Depp got divorced.

“This was what she used,” Rottenborn said as he held up the makeup product. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

The Aquaman star filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, which was before Milani Cosmetics says the brand launched that specific product.

Milani Cosmetics took to TikTok to expose Ms. Heard, saying “You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017.”

Depp’s cross-examination resumes on Monday, April 25 in Fairfax, Virginia.

