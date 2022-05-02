Warner Bros. Sides With Fans, Amber Heard Reportedly Barely In ‘Aquaman 2’

When Amber Heard herself confirmed she would reprise her role as Mera in the DC Expanded Universe Aquaman sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Johnny Depp fans were up in arms. Some of the Depp faithful even began boycotting Warner Bros. following their decision to re-hire Heard.

The actress has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with ex-husband Depp, who was fired by Warner Bros. amid Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse. Many fans who have been following the ongoing $50 million civil trial, however, believe that Heard bears the brunt of the blame for the former couple’s problems.

Now, it seems that, although Heard did manage to hang onto her part in Aquaman 2, she may barely appear onscreen. A new report notes:

[It is rumored that] Amber Heard has less than ten minutes of screen time. While she's still in the film, it seems the reduced screen time is still a direct result of everyone's negativity towards her.

Heard’s official screen time in the 2023 film remains unconfirmed, but it does seem likely that Warner Bros. and DC Comics will want to minimize her appearance in the project due to the highly divisive nature of the legal drama.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic abuse allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as previously noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

More on Aquaman (2018)

The official description of DC Comics’ Aquaman reads:

An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Are you glad Amber Heard is rumored to barely be in Aquaman 2?