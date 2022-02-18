James Gunn Turns “Justice League Into a Joke,” DC Fans Boycott ‘Peacemaker’ After Controversial Finale

The superhero world is on fire after James Gunn’s Peacemaker finale showcased some friendly banter between the Justice League that fans are taking too seriously.

Following the controversial and explicit banter between Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Peacemaker (John Cena), thousands of DC fans are calling for a full-on Warner Brothers, DC boycott.

You can watch the cameo-filled scene from the Peacemaker episode below:

Both #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and #BoycottWB are trending after fans witnessed some exciting details concerning the Justice League and Ray Fisher’s apparent absence as Cyborg.

Many are claiming that series creator James Gunn and Warner Bros. “ruined” Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021):

It’s not enough to fire Snyder, they also have to destroy his characters. Please @JamesGunn

go back to Marvel and take your humor for 6 years olds & your fanboys with you. DCEU is definitely ruined

It’s not enough to fire Snyder, they also have to destroy his characters. Please @JamesGunn go back to Marvel and take your humor for 6 years olds & your fanboys with you. DCEU is definitely ruined 💀#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BoycottWB #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/kclf00yB7h — 𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗘 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 🇫🇷 (@Ollie_EarthOne) February 17, 2022

Another fan Tweeted:

They did it again, they added a Superman cameo without an actor that they don’t have the money for.

Ahahahahahaha. They did it again, they added a Superman cameo without an actor that they don't have the money for. 😂😂😂 #BoycottWB #HenryCavillIsOurSuperman pic.twitter.com/wofEQZeU7K — Sinkyy 🃏 #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Sink_yy) February 17, 2022

One DC fan wrote:

They made a silhouette of Superman but couldn’t make one for Cyborg?? Oh that’s right, POC aren’t allowed under WB.

They made a silhouette of Superman but couldn’t make one for Cyborg?? Oh that’s right, POC aren’t allowed under WB. #BoycottWB pic.twitter.com/BU2uUxixJU — Stallion #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Spagggs) February 17, 2022

Another fan shared:

The fall of DCEU without Snyder has been so steep… Went from Epic to trash

The fall of DCEU without Snyder has been so steep..

Went from Epic to trash#BoycottWB pic.twitter.com/TLqEzUc52b — Nurganym (@dilsstar_) February 17, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) director and Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn took a massive risk in including a portion of the Justice League in the finale of his streaming series, something that a majority of fans took harshly as they formed the silhouettes of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but left Ray Fisher’s Cyborg entirely out of the picture.

This battle is half-and-half with fans, with a clear split down the middle of people who loved this cameo and those who hated it:

It’s wild how much better Peacemaker is than every single other recent franchise spinoff show

It’s wild how much better Peacemaker is than every single other recent franchise spinoff show — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) February 18, 2022

There’s no apparent reason why Ray Fisher would not have been included in this epic lineup, even if it were just the silhouette of his superhero.

Peacemaker marks the second time since Shazam! (2019) that Henry Cavill’s likeness was used in a DC movie without The Witcher actor actually being there to film.

Warner Bros. is reportedly “retconning” Cavill’s Clark Kent/Superman, causing yet more controversies among fans.

What’s all the Drama?

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA “The Snyder Cut”), Warner Bros. reportedly cut every tie with Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Reasoning? Reports suggest that Fisher’s blatant calling out of Warner Brothers’ mistreatment of actors of color during director Joss Whedon’s reign of his Justice League (2017) caused the actor to experience intolerable emotional damage.

Ray Fisher called out the mistreatment, and DC reportedly responded by sidelining his character in future projects, including The Flash (2022) and now Peacemaker.

Now, time will only tell what the future holds for Zack Snyder and his proposed Justice League II and Justice League III.

More about Peacemaker

After recovering from the injuries he suffered during the events of The Suicide Squad (2021), Christopher Smith / Peacemaker is forced to join the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad “Project Butterfly”. They are on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures in human form in the United States and around the world.

John Cena stars as the title character, reprising his role from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film. Joining Cena in the HBO Max streaming series are Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Following the critical and streaming acclaim of Peacemaker, Warner Bros. has ordered a second season with director James Gunn returning to direct and write the entire second season!

Do you think this inclusion of the Justice League in Peacemaker was terrible? Let us know in the comments below!