Marvel ‘Avengers’ Versus DC ‘Justice League’ Crossover Series Finally Happening

The Marvel Universe is finally going toe-to-toe against DC’s Justice League in a sudden reprint of a historical Marvel comics crossover.

Though every Marvel fan has their opinion about Superman (Henry Cavil) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) battling it out on screen, many can support the infamous 2003 miniseries JLA/AVENGERS — the first crossover between Marvel and DC characters.

After 14 years of disappearing, this iconic series will once again hit the shelves:

The 2003 miniseries ‘JLA/AVENGERS’ will be returning to print for the first time in 14 years this March. The trade collection comes in honor of iconic comic artist George Pérez, who has recently announced his diagnosis with stage three pancreatic cancer.

Legendary comic artist George Pérez recently announced that he is battling stage three pancreatic cancer. In honor of Pérez, Marvel comics are officially reprinting his iconic JLA/Avengers.

Pérez is one of the only comic book artists to gain massive support and love from all sides of this superhero industry — enough for Warner Brothers and Disney to set aside their differences and reprint this legendary comic series that fans hold so close to their heart!

According to Marvel Wiki, the synopsis of JLA/Avengers is:

Krona, an exiled Oan villain from another Universe who has gained the powers of entropy, begins destroying entire universes in his obsession to find out how they are created. The Grandmaster, an alien who is obsessed with games, offers to give Krona the knowledge he seeks but only if he can beat him in a game. The game consists of forcing the Avengers and their heroic counterparts, the Justice League of America (JLA), from that Universe’s Earth to battle each other in a race to find twelve items of incredible power that have been hidden around their worlds. With help from Metron of the other Universe, the heroes are tricked into participating. Krona is given the side of the Avengers and Grandmaster is given the side of the JLA. When Batman and Captain America discover this, Captain America allows the game to end with a victory for the JLA, but Krona refuses to accept this and uses his powers to steal the knowledge directly from the Grandmaster’s mind. In turn, the Grandmaster uses the power of the twelve artifacts to merge the two universes, trapping Krona at their center. However, this results in a chaotic world, and Krona begins to cause the universes to collapse, since he now knows that universal creation comes from destruction. The Avengers and the League join forces to stop him, aided by many other members from both teams’ pasts (brought together by wild changes in time).

DC and Warner Brothers have been under intense scrutiny following the reported “retcon” of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) in Ezra Miller’s upcoming The Flash (2022) movie.

A new trend, #BoycottWB, has over 50,000 Tweets at the time of writing following the controversial cameo of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) in James Gunn’s Peacemaker streaming series.

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before. This Marvel movie is the perfect segway for a live-action DC v. MCU crossover, but fans will most likely never see it.

Given that Warner Brothers and Marvel Studios are the top-dog competitors in the comic book movie industry, it’s unlikely that these two will ever team up for an on-screen explosion. But, Marvel and DC fans can pick up their copy of JLA/Avengers in March 2022 for a reported $29.99!

