Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Ever since appearing as the blind Hell’s Kitchen attorney in Daredevil, Charlie Cox has been a fan-favorite actor — one they hoped would join the big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe before the Netflix series was canceled.

Every Marvel fan was thrilled to see screen legends Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to their Marvel characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Undoubtedly the most surprising cameo out of the bunch, Charlie Cox’s jump into the MCU ushered in a new era of Daredevil for years to come, and the actor just confirmed that he’s on board to play Matt Murdock for “many years” to come:

“I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends.”

Charlie Cox reportedly appears in three upcoming Marvel streaming series on Disney+, including: Echo, She-Hulk, and a long-awaited season four of Daredevil.

In 2018, the fan-favorite, top-of-the-charts Daredevil series was not renewed for a fourth season on Netflix due to Marvel Studios’ acquiring the rights to Marvel series across multiple streaming platforms, including Jessica Jones and more.

Fans were, of course, upset about this issue but knew that Matt Murdock would make his way back into the Marvel Universe one day.

Weeks before the Multiverse Marvel Movie Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that, when the time is right, Charlie Cox would be the actor playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When fans sat down for No Way Home, it was likely that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would pop up somewhere in the film.

For many (not for all!), seeing Matt Murdock’s cane shoot into the frame when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is reportedly going to court was a shock for the entire Daredevil community.

According to many new reports, Daredevil has a substantial role in the upcoming series She-Hulk. On top of that, the masked vigilante is reportedly sporting his comic-accurate yellow and red suit. Many claim that his classic red suit from the Daredevil Netflix series will appear again in season four of the fan-favorite TV show.

It’s more than likely fans will see Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) team up against Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) shortly after the actor made his MCU debut in Hawkeye (a day before No Way Home premiered!).

