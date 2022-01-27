‘Wheel of Fortune’ Officially Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch For Pat Sajak’s Major Mistake

in Marvel

benedict cumberbatch with umbrella

Credit: ABC

Several Wheel of Fortune fans were shocked as the longtime game show host, Pat Sajak admitted he didn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is. For Marvel fans, Benedict Cumberbatch is a well-known British actor who plays Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange (2017), Thor: Ragnorak (2017) Infinity War (2018), Endgame (2019), Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) and will be appearing in Multiverse of Madness which releases in theaters on May 6.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Credit: Marvel Studios

The drama began during the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as The Sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali, and restaurateur Curtis Stone played on behalf of their chosen charities against each other. According to Esquire, it was after Ali solved a puzzle was when Sajak revealed that he didn’t know the beloved Marvel actor:

“Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch,” Sajak said, “We know eggs benedict. Explain Benedict Cumberbatch for those who [don’t know].”

benedict cumberbatch as doctor strange
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Ali did explain who Cumberbatch was even though she was confused about why she was given a rookie question like that. Afterward, Sajak explained:

“I put the onus on her because I didn’t have the answer. So I pretended like I was just saying ‘Tell us. I, of course, know it, but you tell us.’ And that was a little host trick, if you want to know … My apologies, Mr. Cumberbatch. But I spend a lot of time in my basement. I have no idea what’s going on.”

benedict cumberbatch as doctor strange in new york sanctum sanctorum
Credit: Marvel Studios

This game show host trick backfired as people on Twitter had their fair share of comments.

@SportsPontif shares in his Tweet:

After many people began to discuss what had happened with Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Tweeted out an official apology for Benedict Cumberbatch:

Even after the apology, many people took their sides on this.  Another user by the name @Boinie57 had to share their thoughts:

In defense of the longtime game show host, the user @RomanGoodiin made it clear that maybe the 75-year-old should get a pass:

And another Twitter user, @BigJon0501 admitted to be in the position as Sajak:

It seems that people are divided in what to expect from Pat Sajak as a game show host. After this, it seems as though Sajak has some homework to do — and binge some of the MCU — to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If he doesn’t, well then he is bound to not recognize some more big names as actors and actresses keep on joining the MCU as Marvel doesn’t have any plans to stop anytime soon. This year we will see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

Doctor Strange
Credit: Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange is reportedly going to have lots of friends and foes in his highly anticipated sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be joined by the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen on his side and America Chavez joining the MCU played by Xochitl Gomez, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor returning as Mordo.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 — officially titled Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness — will release in theaters on May 6, 2022. It is directed by Sam Raimi.

Do you think Pat Sajak should’ve known who Benedict Cumberbatch was? Let us know in the comments below!

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

