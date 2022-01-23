MCU Accidentally Leaks Multiple Doctor Stranges

The MCU has just accidentally leaked multiple versions of fan-favorite character, Doctor Stephen Strange, in a merchandise launch. No need to worry, Benedict Cumberbatch plays all three variants of Doctor Strange.

The once Sorcerer Supreme played by Benedict Cumberbatch has more to offer in the sequel other than a hard bargain. Doctor Strange has of course been seen in Doctor Strange (2017), Infinity War (2018), Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021).

Marvel loves their merchandise which has led to some spoilers and details about the MCU to be revealed far before any trailer. Lego products had already revealed the fact that Doctor Strange was going to team up with America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez in the sequel which was later confirmed by the teaser trailer showing this exact scene. The lego set had a battle scene set in the middle of a street with the two heroes fighting Gargantos, a sea monster. This time an exclusive deal with Target has allowed another plot point for the movie to be revealed.

There is in fact a new Strange variant coming to the MCU called Defender Strange. An action figure of Defender Strange can be preordered right now from Target’s website which shows our magic user in black and red attire with streaks of white on the side with a ponytail. If you look hard enough there is a glimpse in the trailer with what appears to be a robed person with a ponytail falling with white streaks on the sides, which of course appears to be Defender Strange. If you want to find it yourself, look back at the 0:42 in the teaser trailer.

Before this, the teaser trailer for the Multiverse of Madness, has Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme who helped save the universe from Thanos facing What If’s Strange Supreme. Strange Supreme’s appearance is teased at the ending with Strange seeing another variant of himself. It is believed to be the variant from What If due to the black robes and evil mannerisms. There’s also the fact that there was a few seconds hinting at a wedding for Christine and Strange which is more relevant to What if’s Strange Supreme’s downfall into evil instead of Doctor Strange. Strange Supreme gains his magic after Christine dies leaving him trying to bring Christine back to life which could be Strange Supreme’s motive in the Multiverse.

So what’s the big deal about Defender Strange?

It’s more about the title than the new appearance. Strange was a part of a superhero team called the Defenders which is like the Avengers but focused mainly on a certain agenda. Hulk, Namor, and Strange were all in the original Defenders, and Naga, the alien who sends Gargantos to fight Strange is an old foe of Namor teasing his debut into the MCU. It’s no secret that Marvel is looking into more superhero teams and the comics have several different groups. Thunderbolts have been teased recently with US Agent and Yelena being recruited by La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (or just Val) played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Defender Strange may be the variant that comes in to help Doctor Strange defeat his evil counterpart and then go off to create a new movie or show on Disney+ focused on the Defenders. His role at the moment is unclear since we only have the look for the character revealed, but if Marvel is introducing different variants, then Defender Strange and Doctor Strange will most likely face Strange Supreme because Marvel always connects their shows back to the movies and it looks like What If is now just as important to watch or rewatch.

Of course, Doctor Strange is reportedly going to have lots of friends and foes in this movie as he will have the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen on his side and America Chavez joining the MCU played by Xochitl Gomez, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor returning as Mordo.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts in theaters on May 6, 2021.