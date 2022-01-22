New Marvel Series Is Already Breaking HUGE Records For the MCU

Marvel just announced the release date for their upcoming Disney+ show alongside the trailer for Moon Knight that debuted during the NFL Wildcard Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

March 30 is when the six-episode series will debut with Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac starring as Marc Spector/Steven Grant.

Fans were so eager to see a full trailer for the new upcoming show that on YouTube it has almost hit 25 million views and hitting 1 million likes whereas the first trailers for Hawkeye had 915,000 likes, WandaVision (760k), Loki (723k), and the second trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier (652k) also having the help of being aired during the Superbowl.

As one article noted:

THR’s HeatVision newsletter also delivers more stats involving the latest Disney+ trailer. Sources told the site that Moon Knight garnered over 75 million views in its first 24 hours. 52 million of the views came online while 23 million were from the ESPN broadcast. If we can call back to Falcon and Winter Soldier for a moment, its Super Bowl trailer had 125 million views. However, Moon Knight’s trailer did beat Loki (60 million) and WandaVision (52 million), along with the first Hawkeye trailer (41.5 million).

There has been a lot of excitement for the MCU’s newest hero as Moon Knight has 263,000 mentions replacing Wandavision (241,000) as the most talked-about Marvel show and even topping the Mandalorian (221,000).

It is no surprise that Moon Knight is getting a lot of attention due to the mystery around the character as this is the MCU’s first hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder and the trailer already revealed two personalities (Steven and Marc).

Marvel describes Marc Spector’s background as:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

The show is officially described as:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

