Steve Rogers Returns, Marvel Universe Will Have TWO Captain Americas

Ever since Marvel fans last saw Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame (2019), they have been wondering if he could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans has said he was done with the MCU, and the last anyone saw him, he was passing his shield onto Sam Wilson/Captain America — the superhero formerly known as Falcon (Anthony Mackie). But soon, the Marvel Universe will have two Captain Americas at the same time.

Sam Wilson became Captain America in Marvel Comics after Steve lost his super-soldier serum and quickly aged into Old Steve. He has been serving as Captain America since Captain America Vol 7. # 25 (2014) by Rick Remender. Sam got his own solo comic book series after that in Captain America: Sam Wilson (2015) by Nick Spencer.

Fans were excited when the MCU’s Sam Wilson followed suit. In the Dinsey+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) explored what it meant for an African American man to take over the mantle of Captain America.

But fans still want more from Steve Rogers’s story. And not in that Rogers: The Musical from the Hawkeye series, which made for the worst post-credit scene in the MCU.

And Marvel Comics has just paved the way for two Captain Americas to co-exist. They announced two new series, which will begin with Captain America #0. SamSam Wilson’s story continues in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, and Steve Rogers will take over Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Jackson Lanzing, who will be writing Steve Rogers’ Captain America: Sentinal of Liberty with Collin Kelly, told Entertainment Weekly:

“Issue #0 is effectively a conversation between Steve and Sam about what it means for both of them to be Captain America simultaneously. But that conversation isn’t had in a room sitting down over beers, that conversation is had while flying/holding onto the side of a massive rocket heading into the sky to obliterate all of mankind because Arnim Zola is back and he’s got a bad plan.”

Steve Rogers already found himself back in the action in The United States of Captain America (2021) by Christopher Cantwell. The five-part miniseries introduced a network of Captain America-inspired heroes, including Aaron Fischer, the first gay Captain America, Nichelle Wright, a black-female Captain America, Joe Gomez, a Native America Captain America, Arielle Agbayani, and Jeremy Merrick. That series even featured John Walker/US Agent, a former Captain America.

And Tochi Onyebuchi, who will be working on Sam Wilson’s Captain America: Symbol of Truth, added:

“We’ve seen Sam Wilson deal with the legacy of Captain America and race in very inward terms with regards to America: What does it mean for America to accept a Black Captain America? One of the things I’m teasing in my book is, what does it mean for the rest of the world to accept a Black Captain America? That’s another part of the equation. If Captain America is in many ways a mimesis of America, with all the good and bad pathologies, what does that mean for the way in which America interacts with the rest of the world?”

The story will begin in April, with Captain America #0 by Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing. Symbol of Truth will pick up in May, with Sentinal of Liberty starting in June.

Let us know if you plan to pick up either or both of the new Captain America series.