Marvel Studios Confirms the Next Big MCU Debut

Tonight, Marvel Studios dropped the first official trailer for Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

Within the trailer — in which fans got to see Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight for longer than in the prior TV spot for the series — a release window for the upcoming MCU show was confirmed.

Moon Knight will hit the Disney+streaming service in March 2022. Some outlets are currently reporting a March 30 debut date, but this was not officially confirmed in the trailer.

Although Moon Knight is currently believed to be in reshoots, thanks to a social media post by Isaac’s brother Michael Hernandez, it doesn’t seem that the series is being significantly reworked.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022), — which is reportedly adding a host of Multiversal cameo appearances including, if online rumors are to be believed, Hugh Jackman reprising his X-Men role as Logan/Wolverine — and Ms. Marvel — which has already faced its fair share of controversy due to changes made to the main character, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) — have been undergoing reshoots, as well.

The super hero studio officially describes the upcoming series as:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Related: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox is Returning as Daredevil

Moon Knight is expected to be grittier than other MCU Disney+ Original series so far, although Hawkeye opened the door for a more “street level” Marvel Cinematic Universe than we’ve seen in recent years.

You can watch the full Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight trailer below:

Stay tuned to ITM for more on this developing story.

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.