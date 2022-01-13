Marvel Announces Plans to Restart “The Amazing Spider-Man” Series

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has been a major success for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. It has been breaking Box Office records just in time for the 60th anniversary of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man’s debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 (1972) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. With a significant milestone just around the corner, Marvel Comics has announced that it will celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of The Amazing Spider-Man comic book.

This relaunch will mark the sixth volume of the series that began in 1963. The whole series has gone on for nearly 900 issues. The next era of The Amazing Spider-Man will be written by Zeb Wells (New Warriors) and John Romita Jr. (Black Panther). Both comic book writers have previously worked on The Amazing Spider-Man.

Zeb Wells wrote the “Shed” storyline, considered one of the Spider-Man stories, which turned Kurt Conners/The Lizard into the villain Marvel fans know from The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and No Way Home. John Romita Jr.’s run introduced villains like Hydro-Man, Madame Web, the Hobgoblin/ Ned Leeds.

The new series will be available for purchase in April. It will be a great jumping-on point for new comic books readers who want more Peter Parker after the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which had three versions of the character played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Marvel gave the below synopsis of the new storyline, which will raise the question, “What did Spider-Man do?”:

"Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he's one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains."

Everyone at Marvel Comics is excited about the new volume and the 60th anniversary. Marvel has been celebrating it with the hashtag #SpiderBeyondAmazing since August of 2021. Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said:

“Spider-Man doesn’t turn sixty every year, and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!”

Peter Parker has been teaming with the other Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, Miles Morales, and Ben Reilly recently stepped up as Scarlet Spider to cover for Peter while he was in the hospital.

But it looks like the legendary team will take Peter Parker back to his solo roots. John Romita Jr. had the following to say about his return to Spider-Man:

"To take being lucky to another level: Marvel has allowed me to get back to work on this amazing character, and work with another brilliant writer, Zeb Wells! The stories are stunning and I am reading the scripts with a grin and wonderment…..then wondering how the heck to do them justice!!

Marvel Comics last relaunched The Amazing Spider-Man with Volume 5 in 2018, two years after Tom Holland first showed up in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War (2016). The story of Spider-Man will never end, and if Zeb Wells is to be believed, the next chapter will be just as thrilling others as he said:

“I’ve waited my entire career to work with John Romita Jr. To team up with him on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN for the character’s 60th anniversary is so exciting words can’t describe it. We’re gonna have a blast!”

Let us know in the comments if you will pick up the new Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April.