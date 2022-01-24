New Photos Suggest Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), blowing away every Marvel fan with the exclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Marvel characters. With their MCU future bright, fans are dying to have the duo appear again, and new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) strangely suggest that Tobey Maguire could swing into the movie.

Stepping through that portal in Marvel’s New York ushered in a new era of the Marvel Collection, introducing the live-action Spider-Verse to record-breaking box office numbers.

Now with rumors of multiple upcoming Marvel projects featuring the “Spider-Men,” a new photo seemingly confirms Tobey Maguire’s fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness: Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”.

As always, let’s take this information with a light grain of salt. Nonetheless, this behind-the-scenes photo from Mariana Torres, Portuguese dubbing voice for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch, shared the selfie with Tobey Maguire’s Portuguese dubbing voice actor Manolo Rey.

So what’s the big deal here? Besides Manolo Rey sporting a Spider-Man: No Way Home t-shirt that features Tobey Maguire’s respective Marvel character, Mariana Torres wrote, “Good things are coming,” in the Multiverse of Madness.

Hold the phone now. Didn’t Manolo Rey do his voice dubbing work for Tobey Maguire in November of 2021 — a month before No Way Home hit theaters? Why would he complete his next Marvel adventure months before Doctor Strange debuts?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just completed a historic reshoot with multiple actors who were reportedly unavailable for principal photography in early to mid-2021. Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he was working six out of the seven days of a week for the new Doctor Strange filming. Given that Marvel alum Sam Raimi is directing this feature film, it’s all the more possible that Tobey Maguire was a part of these reshoots.

Reshoots only wrapped two weeks ago, so Marvel is in high gear re-editing the final film and including new voice dubbing work for multiple formats of the Marvel movie.

Tobey Maguire Wants to Return as Spider-Man

Earlier this year, various reports from Marvel insiders suggested that Tobey Maguire highlighted to various executives that he wishes to return as Spider-Man full-time with Sam Raimi at the helm, completing their cut-short Spider-Man 4 and beyond films once and for all.

Nonetheless, Marvel Studios isn’t letting go of the Spider-Trio anytime soon, with numerous reports suggesting that Sony Pictures is eyeing Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone for multiple upcoming Spider-Man projects.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on the big screen in No Way Home, especially after the tumultuous endings the pair faced in their respective superhero franchises.

There’s so much coming in the Marvel Universe, including the imminent arrival of the X-Men, Ghost Rider, and variants of iconic characters (such as Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man) reportedly coming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

America Chavez / Miss America (Xochitl Gomez) is the driving force behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) reportedly being just one of the countless enemies that stand between Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong), and more Avengers from saving reality.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is debuting in theaters on May 6, 2022, kicking off the next wave of Marvel like never before.

