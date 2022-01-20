Who is the Mysterious New Avenger in ‘Doctor Strange 2’? Everything You Need to Know About America Chavez

Every Marvel fan has their eyes trained on the next major Marvel movie release – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coming to theaters on May 6, 2022. Everyone hopes it will not get delayed again, as much of Marvel’s Phase Four release schedule has been. While much of the cast will be characters that fans are familiar with, it will introduce the next Young Avenger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – America Chavez AKA Miss America. So it is time to dive into America Chavez’s powers, origin, and her place in the MCU.

Marvel fans last saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He tried to help Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) get his secret identity back, but it ended in chaos with variants of the web-crawler coming from other universes, including those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Doctor Stephen Strange will reunite with much of the cast of Doctor Strange (2016), including the Marvel Universe’s current Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). He will also seek out the help of fellow magical Avenger Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has been dealing with her trauma since her last appearance in WandaVision.

However, the trailer gave Marvel fans their best look yet at the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). But MCU fans know nothing about the superhero, so here is a guide to fill you in on everything you need to know before she debuts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What is America Chavez’s origin story?

The MCU has changed or adapted characters’ stories and powers. Marvel Studios has not confirmed what details from America Chavez’s comic book roots they will be keeping. One crucial part of her character is that America Chavez is a lesbian and was Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in an ongoing series.

Where did America Chavez come from?

America Chavez’s original origin was that her family came from Planeta Fuertona. However, she grew up in another dimension called the Utopian Parallel, a paradise that exists inside a being called the Demiurge. The Demiurge was later revealed to be her fellow Avenger and reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch, Billy Kaplan/Wiccan. It was exposure to the magical being that gave America her powers.

When America was a child, her home was nearly destroyed, and her mothers, Amalia and Elena Chavez, sacrificed themselves to save the Utopian Parallel. She wanted to prove herself as a hero and took the name Ms. America and joined the Teen Brigade.

However, some of this was recently retconned where the Utopian Parallel was actually a secret high-end medical facility run by billionaire Mr. Gales on his private island. Her mothers were really expert microbiologists and pathologists, working to cure America and her sister Catalina of Edges Syndrome.

Once America started displaying her powers, Gales tried to exploit her. When her mothers tried to protect her, Gales killed them, and America was left with amnesia. The Santana family later adopted her. As she began to remember the facility, she created the elaborate fantasy of the Utopian Parallel.

When did America Chavez first appear?

America Chavez first appeared in Vengeance #1 (2011) by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta. She became a popular character in Kieron Gillen’s Young Avengers (2013). She teamed up with recent MCU additions like Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) in that story. That Young Avengers comic book won GLAAD for Outstanding Comic Book in 2014, and fans are ready to see a series based on that come to Disney+.

America Chavez most recently appeared in a solo series called America Chavez: Made in the USA (2021) by Chris Arrant. Their series took her back to her origin and introduced her long-lost sister Catalina.

What teams does America Chavez belong to?

The first team that America Chavez joined was called the Teen Brigade. She was the youngest team member but served as the co-leader with Ultimate Nullifier. Together they freed the In-Betweener from Groom Lake and fought the Young Masters of Evil. That is when she first met Kid Loki.

America Chavez would team up with Kid Loki again on the Young Avengers, the team she is known best for joining. Marvel Studios has been teasing the team for a while by introducing characters like Eli Bradley/ Patriot (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Since leaving the Young Avengers, Chavez has also served on A-Force, the team of female superheroes, the Ultimates, and the West Coast Avengers. America has been involved in many major Marvel comics events, including the Eternity War and Civil War II.

What are America Chavez’s Powers and Abilities?

Regardless of which origin of America Chavez’s powers the MCU uses, her powers are the same. She has quite a few powers, including self-propelled flight, super speed, super strength, invulnerability, and energy infusion.

America also has an expanded life span. She has used her powers to traverse the dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, which have gifted her with hyper-cosmic awareness. This means that she can tell if reality is under threat and probably why she is showing up in Doctor Strange 2.

What is America Chavez’s greatest strength?

America Chavez’s signature power is her ability to create Star Portals. The Star Portals allow Miss America to kick holes in reality and traverse the Marvel Multiverse by accessing what she calls the Starling Highway.

She is the only character in the Marvel Universe who has this ability. Her interdimensional travel ability will be advantageous to Doctor Strange and Wanda, as they tackle the new Multiversal threats like Shuma-Gorath (who will go by Gargantos in the MCU due to a copyright issue).

Her power to create portals has even allowed America to time travel though it requires a lot of focus. She can also release a large star energy blast and once injured Captain Marvel.

What is America Chavez’s greatest weakness?

When America was young, she was cured of a genetic disease called Edges Syndrome. It is linked to the XX chromosomes and causes cellular degeneration. She was cured of the disease as a child, but it later returned, weakening her.

When she was investigating why she could be losing her powers, she discovered everything that she thought she knew about her origin was actually a fabrication of her mind.

Where did America Chavez get her powers?

Her home Planeta Fuertona was once invaded by the demonic race called La Legion. This forced them to flee to the Utopian Parallel. This was later retconned to be an elaborate fantasy that she constructed to protect herself from the trauma of losing her family to the hands of billionaire Mr. Gales.

America believed that Fuertona was created from the love of two cosmic beings, Berraca and Sanar, and that her people were led from Fuertona to the Utopian Parallel by her grandmother, Madrimar.

Who is America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

America Chavez has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is unclear which version Marvel Studios will use for her origin story. Now that the MCU has opened the Multiverse, fans want to know if she will come from the Utopian Parallel. Or will Kevin Feige and company go with her new retconned origin, which has angered comic book fans.

It does appear that her powers will remain the same, unlike another new superhero coming in Phase Four – Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. But that has not alleviated concerns that Disney and Marvel might hide or remove that she is lesbian in the MCU.

When will America Chavez make her MCU debut?

America Chavez will first appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel fans got their first look at Xochitl Gomez in the trailer that premiered in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Concept art revealed that she was initially supposed to appear in the third Tom Holland Spider-Man film but was ultimately cut.

When Doctor Strange must face the consequences of messing with the Multiverse, America’s power to cross dimensions will be essential. She will team up with the Sorcerer Supreme and the Scarlet Witch to help unravel all the variants and timeline chaos.

How does America Chavez fit into the MCU?

America Chavez/ Miss America will be a driving force as the MCU explores the new Marvel Multiverse. As monsters from other dimensions try to use her power, some of her allies could betray her.

WandaVision left Wanda Maximoff trying to find her twin sons in another dimension using dark chaos magic. The trailer revealed her hands are turning dark, just like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). She could be trying to manipulate the young superhero for her own purposes.

Where will America Chavez appear after Phase Four?

Marvel Studios may try to keep secrets from their fans, but they have all figured out that the Young Avengers are coming at this point. They have introduced many characters from the series from Kate Bishop, Eli Bradley, Billy Kaplan, Tommy Shephard, Kid Loki, and even Kang. It looks like the MCU could also put Kamala Khan on this team of young superheroes.

After the Young Avengers, America Chavez could find herself on the Ultimates. Some of her teammates from the Ultimates (2015) by Al Ewing have just been introduced. This included Monica Rambeau/Spectrum, played by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. Blue Marvel/Adam Brashear is rumored to show up in The Marvels (February 17, 2023).

Let us know in the comments if you are prepared for America Chavez to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year.