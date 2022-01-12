Andrew Garfield Just Revealed He Wasn’t “Handsome Enough” For Disney

After winning his first Golden Globe and taking every Marvel fan by surprise with his Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) takeover, Andrew Garfield just revealed that he wasn’t “handsome enough” for Disney early on in his career.

In the Andrew Garfield era, it’s hard to imagine a role that couldn’t go to the Hawksaw Ridge (2016) and Tick, Tick… Boom! star.

Despite his current popularity, Andrew Garfield revealed that The Walt Disney Company passed him up for the role of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008):

“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it.’ And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed.” “Why not me? She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew,” he admitted. “Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”

By 2007, Andrew Garfield wasn’t really in the public’s eye. In that year’s Boy A (2007), Garfield earned critical praise for one of his earliest Hollywood performances, but the Golden Globe-winning actor reportedly wasn’t good-looking enough for the Mouse House.

Funny enough, Andrew Garfield now has a massive fan base purely for his looks, with so many fans sharing their thoughts about him that BuzzFeed had the Marvel actor react to his “thirst” tweets.

Not to worry for Andrew Garfield because a far more significant role came a calling: The Social Network (2010).

Gaining critical praise and a large following, this Facebook biopic led to Garfield getting the lead role as the Marvel character Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) franchise.

Flash forward a decade, and Andrew Garfield is still the superhero Spider-Man, widely considered the public’s “favorite” Spider-Man.

The future is incredibly bright for Andrew Garfield, especially with Oscar season right around the corner.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Garfield revealed to Entertainment Tonight about his interest in returning as Spider-Man again:

“Never say never. It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me and again, it comes back to service. I think if there’s a way because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life.” “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with. I’m open, of course, I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

