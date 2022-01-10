Andrew Garfield Snags Golden Globe Ahead of ‘Spider-Man’ Takeover

2021 and now 2022 are the years of Andrew Garfield. From stealing the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to leading the show in Tick, Tick… Boom!, Garfield can’t be stopped. Ahead of No Way Home taking over the Oscars and the start of 2022, Andrew Garfield just won his second Golden Globe for his groundbreaking performance.

Marvel actor Andrew Garfield can do it all. The superhero can act, write, dance, sing, and sing. The latter half led him to his first Golden Globe win:

Andrew Garfield has won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes

Andrew Garfield has won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes Read the full winners list: https://t.co/1ioVTGg3yD pic.twitter.com/hZmpwpn1pk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2022

This is Garfield’s third Golden Globe nomination, with The Social Network (2010) and Hacksaw Ridge (2016) previously earning him two nominations.

Surprisingly enough, Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) earned the Marvel character actor his first Golden Globe win, but many fans felt he earned awards years ago for the previously mentioned films (especially The Social Network):

OMG this is Andrew Garfield’s MOMENT!! first NWH and now this. Next stop Oscars!

OMG this is Andrew Garfield’s MOMENT!! first NWH and now this. Next stop Oscars! https://t.co/wXvP3r4kCI — tristan (@britneyvinyl) January 10, 2022

Another Garfield fan wrote:

ANDREW GARFIELD GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER FOR TICK TICK BOOM SO DESERVED!!!!!!!!

ANDREW GARFIELD GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER FOR TICK TICK BOOM SO DESERVED!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SahXZquNy6 — jay (@grungetasm) January 10, 2022

It’s Andrew Garfield’s moment, and no one can deny it:

ANDREW GARFIELD GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER

ANDREW GARFIELD GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER pic.twitter.com/2l3PntR6yw — walis (@walistrajano) January 10, 2022

It seems that every Marvel fan is campaigning for Garfield to earn the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year’s Oscars. Given previous Oscar snags, actors who earned a Golden Globe in a significant category like Andrew Garfield typically win the Oscar as well (at the least a nomination!).

Unfortunately, the Golden Globes were not broadcast live, so fans aren’t able to see any acceptance speech from Andrew Garfield.

Though Andrew Garfield stole the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tobey Maguire when their iconic Marvel characters swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Multiverse, it’s Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! that’s garnering Garfield’s Golden Globe gain!

Here’s an official synopsis of Tick, Tick… Boom!:

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick…BOOM!

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What do you think about Andrew Garfield? Let us know in the comments below!