Marvel Changes Hulk Again and He’s Now Scarier Than Ever

The Incredible Hulk is one of the most popular characters in Marvel Entertainment. With a huge presence in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Green Avenger has had a long tenure across print, film, and will soon enter the television arena in She-Hulk on Disney+.

For Marvel fans wanting their next dose of Dr. Bruce Banner, the climactic issue in Marvel Comics’ “HULK” enters the world in April 2022 and will bring with it an all-new version of the Hulk, dubbed “the deadliest Hulk in Marvel history”.

Back in November, Marvel released the first trailer in the new “HULK” comic book series. As the follow-up to the fan-favorite “IMMORTAL HULK” series, the Green Avenger was taken on by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley in a new entry set to “reinvent the Hulk”. “IMMORTAL HULK” ran for an astonishingly long time before transitioning into this new era of Hulk adventures, taking over from Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s former series. In June 2021, Cates could not contain his excitement in helming over the character of Dr. Bruce Banner that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created in 1962.

“Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is,” Cates said. “Haha… oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry… and guess what? Well… pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry.”

Marvel.com recently shared a teaser of the finale in the first arc of this new “HULK” outing. They said:

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel. The new threat that emerges promises to smash the HULK mythos to its core and will fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future.

An editor on Cates and Ottley’s “mind-blowing” Hulk saga teased just what fans can expect, and what this arc means for the next steps in the Marvel Universe:

This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on HULK overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine,” Editor Wil Moss said. “The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not — THIS is the problem. And after HULK #6, there’s no stopping it…”

The new issue debuts on 20 April.

For fans wanting to bypass the comic book storyline, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role of the MCU’s Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany in the title role of Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk. Ruffalo has been a staple part of the MCU ever since his arrival in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012). He, of course, took over from Edward Norton who originated the role in the MCU’s The Incredible Hulk (2008). Ruffalo went on to star in a multitude of Marvel movies like Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) alongside actors like Chris Evans (Captain America) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). There have even been rumors of Ruffalo getting his own spinoff or standalone Hulk movie.

Joining the two green superheroes in She-Hulk will be Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination) — fresh from his turn in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) –, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Amelia), Jameela Jamil (Titania), and Ginger Gonzaga in yet to be named role. The series is created by Jennifer Gao and will take place in Marvel’s Phase Four, joining shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye.

Are you looking forward to She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments down below!