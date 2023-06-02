Brie Larson Confirms Captain Marvel Status, Will Play New Role in MCU

Brie Larson will return once again in director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023), but here, the Academy Award-winning actress will be taking on a different role. Larson has spoken about her character recently, now that The Marvels movie is now just five months away.

Captain Marvel (2019) drew the crowds. Despite criticism of the female-led superhero origin story, Captain Marvel’s release, which was sandwiched between Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and gave the movie a boost into the $1 billion club, is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most contested entries.

Brie Larson (Room) starred as the titular character of Carol Danvers, AKA Vers, AKA Captain Marvel, in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Phase Three movie, alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Agent Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel went on to play a vital role in Avengers: Endgame, where she helped turn the tide, along with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), among others, against the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army. Since 2019, it has been relatively quiet on the Captain Marvel front, aside from a post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

That was until last year when Larson made a surprise appearance in the last episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The Iman Vellani-led six-part series on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service tapped into that youthful charm Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies offered while also leaning into the cosmic universe of the Marvel characters.

Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) will join Larson and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon) in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming space epic, The Marvels. Debuting as part of Marvel Phase Five, which also includes Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels movie trailer revealed a cosmic-centric ensemble epic with the trio of Marvels taking on Dar-Benn, played by MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton. You can view all the action in the trailer here.

But a lot has changed for Larson’s Carol Danvers over the years, and the Lessons in Chemistry actress revealed her new role in The Marvels will be greatly different from what fans have seen before.

“The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it’s digging into some of the complexities,” Larson told Good Morning America (via Cinemablend) about her role in the Marvel Comics movie franchise. “That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn’t make every right decision all the time.”

The Carol Danvers — or Vers — that fans encountered back in the 90s in Captain Marvel won’t be the same one audiences will meet this November, Larson has confirmed, meaning her role in the MCU will be different than what fans have experienced before. After many years, just how much has Carol changed? And will she be able to deal with the fraught relationship with her niece, Monica Rambeau (Parris)?

After Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) died off-screen, Monica may need to dig deep to reconcile with Carol, and these “complexities” and not-so-great parts that Larson alludes to could be inherently linked to the passing of her best friend and Monica’s mother, Maria.

The Marvels will be the third and final movie Marvel boss Kevin Feige will release in 2023, with next year including some high-profile debuts such as Captain America: New World Order (2024) and the anti-hero crossover, Thunderbolts (2024). The current WGA strikes have put a halt on Thunderbolts, with no confirmed date as to when the project will resume.

For more Captain Marvel franchise characters like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), fans can ready themselves for Secret Invasion coming to Disney+ this month.

The Marvels will swoop into theaters on November 10, 2023.

How different do you think Larson’s Captain Marvel will be in The Marvels movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!