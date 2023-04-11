‘The Marvels’ Finally Releases Highly Anticipated Trailer

After months of waiting for an update, several release delays, and other project cancellations, fans finally have a trailer for The Marvels, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The trailer’s release was announced earlier this week, although no other information about the film was given at the time.

The trailer shows Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Kahn teaming up somewhat reluctantly to help save the world. Carol and Monica are shown switching places with Kamala due to an unknown reason, with Kamala asking “Is this an Avengers test?” Carol shows up in Kamala’s room, confused by the amount of posters and fangirl memorabilia she has of Captain Marvel.

Monica explains that their powers are entangled, that she can manipulate light energy and Kamala has parts of her power. Kamala seems to have taken on a similar role to Peter Parker during his introduction to the Avengers, excited about meeting her heroes and being part of a team with them while the other two deny they’re working together.

The trailer shows a brief glimpse of what could be the film’s villain as well as the three Marvels fighting alongside each other. The multiverse aspect of the film was introduced in a post-credit scene for Ms. Marvel when Carol and Kamala were transported to each other’s locations, a phenomenon that seems to be continued throughout the film.

Fans were disappointed at the lack of a trailer during the 2023 Super Bowl as well as the announcement of the film being delayed several times, including a final move from a July release to November. As the release of Secret Invasion was also delayed and left fans unsure about the show’s fate, the release of The Marvels trailer comes just one week after the release of the trailer for Secret Invasion. It’s unknown as of yet how the two will connect, but the series will focus on Nick Fury as he discovers a group of Skrulls hiding on Earth, which was an important part of Captain Marvel, so it’s likely the series will cross over with the upcoming film.

Are you excited to watch The Marvels? Share your thoughts about the trailer down below!