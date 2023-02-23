Reason Behind ‘The Marvels’ Delay Shows Marvel May Be Scrambling

Marvel has long been the king of the genre, but those days may be numbered…

In the era of superhero movies, it’s not good enough to be simply good enough. There’s too much content out there that is outstanding to simply be good enough and fly under the radar. With how accessible studios are now via social media, fans’ voices are being heard louder and louder, and many are unforgiving in their criticism when it comes to mediocre content. So pervasive have been these comments that they’ve caused many changes in several franchises, including a yet-to-be-released Marvel Film!

Much of what can make or break a superhero film or show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the same as any other film. If the writing suffers, the project suffers. Audiences may not be able to pinpoint exactly what it is, but when dialogue sounds off, it is noticeable. Fans are able to tell when someone is speaking like people don’t normally speak or if the plot devices seem contrived or really out of left field. There’s some leeway with superheroes who, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), often speak in a different way, but it has to be and feel intentional.

Writing is just one part of it, though, and more often than not, in today’s world of computer-generated imagery, good or bad visual effects are a huge factor. Good visual effects can be stunning and make audiences either question: How did they do that? Or, in many cases not even notice that it isn’t real, which is an amazing achievement for any VFX artist. On the other hand, if the VFX suffers, it can immediately take an audience out of the experience, and regardless of writing, acting, or direction, the audience will be lost, hung up on the hokey-looking effects.

In recent years this has become a huge problem at Marvel caused by a largely overworked and underpaid staff of VFX artists. The understaffed department has been pushed to the limits creating effects for She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and the odd Marvel movie, most recently Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), sparking derision from fans and critics alike. Though it’s not their fault and ultimately rests with management and budget allotment, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed, and Marvel may be starting to recognize that.

The Marvels (2023), originally scheduled for July of this year, has recently been pushed back to November. Many believed this was due to the extremely poor rating Quantumania has received from critics, but that’s only half the truth. According to an article from The Wrap, studio insiders have revealed the real cause for the delay. Following the backlash about Quantumania’s VFX, The Marvels has been pushed back in the Marvel Universe to allow more time for post-production and, likely, to polish some of those VFX.

While it’s not likely that the VFX artists at Marvel Studios are being paid any more than before, it’s a step in the right direction to allow them time to do their work. More time means a better product, and it may well be that Marvel Studio executives like Kevin Feige are starting to feel the pressure from a new DC Studios that is certainly not resting on its laurels. The battle for the crown of superhero genre king is just about to begin, and Marvel may be realizing this.

The Marvels is currently slated to be released November 10, 2023, and stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The film has been said to focus on the three main characters inexplicably swapping places and their endeavors to find out why and to stop the issue.

