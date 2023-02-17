After ‘Ant-Man 3’ Flops, ‘The Marvels’ Release Has Been Scrapped

Things aren’t looking great for Phase Five of the MCU so far after Brie Larson’s sequel suffers from releasing on time.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) debuts today, and critics and early reviews shred the movie to pieces. At this moment, the movie has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-rated MCU movies to date. The third installment of the Ant-Man trilogy does have a 84% audience score, but a lot of reviews confess that Marvel continues to force too much humor into their movies.

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man go on a family adventure with his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Scott) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeifer) into the Quantum Realm. This time, the micro universe is a lot different that people like Hank or Scott remember because they are trapped in the corner of the universe ruled by one man. Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror.

So far, the movie has only received $17 million at the box office for early previews, with most fans going to see the movie this weekend. Marvel Studios has promised that after movies like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and She-Hulk, the standard for CGI and quality for projects from now on would be higher, but Ant-Man 3 doesn’t live up to that standard.

Marvel Studios has realized that their slate is too jam-packed and rushed to get out movies and Disney+ series, and some projects had to be delayed. Some series, like Echo and Ironheart, are being moved to 2024, while Brie Larson’s The Marvels receives a four month delay.

The Marvels got a new teaser showcasing Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel in a new poster with a subtle confirmation of a delay. Instead of releasing on July 24, 2023, the movie is now slated for November 10, 2023:

Mahershala Ali’s Blade was delayed last year to debut in 2024 after some problems with the script, leaving the second half of 2023 without a MCU movie. Fans will have to wait longer to see the trio, and Feige has boasted that the movie is worth the wait.

Feige and co. claim the movie is on the same standard as Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012) as the trio’s first team up is apparently a must-watch. While fans are mixed about Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel and Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, it will be interesting to see if Phase Five can fare better than Phase Four. Right now, there’s no Spider-Man or iconic super hero to come into the fight until later this year when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki shows up for a second season, but that might not be enough to please fans.

