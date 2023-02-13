‘Ant-Man 3’ Star Called “Worst Avenger” For Not Being Like Iron Man

Not everyone can be Iron Man, but one MCU star admits her kid was upset she wasn’t as cool as Robert Downey Jr.’s super hero.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a lot of changes over the past few years. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), many main super heroes left the spotlight vacant. This opened the door for heroes like Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyke (Evangeline Lilly) to have a bigger role in the MCU with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Ant-Man 3 changes what fans would expect with Ant-Man as the hero isn’t appearing for another humorous adventure but is facing one of the bigger stories in the Multiverse Saga. He will, unfortunately, face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and is expected to be able to take a villain who has already killed Avengers like Thor in other universes.

It’s not looking too good for Scott Lang. In the Ant-Man movies, Scott’s partner, Hope, plays a bigger role in each movie as she is no longer just Scott’s romantic love interest. Now, Lilly’s role as Hope/Wasp will pay off as she is now a “senior” Avenger. She’s been around for almost ten years in the MCU and will now play a larger role going forward.

While Lilly is getting more time in the spotlight, some of the attention hasn’t been great. The actress has faced backlash for some of her opinions in the past months. On top of this, she shared with GMA that for a few years, her son didn’t care for her role in the MCU, despite being an Avenger.

She recalled that her son wasn’t impressed with her Avengers status and asked her why she was the “worst” Avenger before admitting she is one of the “cool” ones now:

“But, he’s come around because when I first became an Avenger, he was like, Mom, why do you have to be the worst Avenger? Why couldn’t you be Iron Man or somebody cool like that? But, now, now that I’ve graduated to becoming a senior Avenger, he’s like, Mom. You’re cool now.”

Her son didn’t mind bragging to his friends that his mom was an Avenger, even if he didn’t think she was one of the “cool” ones:

“He likes to flex on his friends, by being like, I know what’s going on. My mom is the Wasp. No big deal.”

In the end, that must’ve been an interesting conversation, as it would not be fun having your kid believe you should play a way cooler Avenger. It seems that things worked out for Lilly in the end, but there’s a chance that Wasp might be taking more and more of the spotlight in the upcoming future. The actress teased that she believes Wasp deserves her own movie soon and maybe ditch Scott Lang for once.

This could open many doors and help flesh out the character, as she has only appeared alongside Scott in almost every MCU movie. Wasp plays a big role in different iterations of the Avengers team in the comics, and there’s a chance that Wasp will live longer than Ant-Man if Kang the Conqueror wins in Ant-Man 3.

Do you think the Wasp is a cool Avenger? Let us know what you think!