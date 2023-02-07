The End of ‘Thor?’ ‘Kang’ Hints at Ending the God of Thunder In New ‘Ant-Man’ Clip

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) already sounds pretty heavy!

Though it marks the beginning of Phase Five, Quantumania has some serious notes of finality to it. Already fans have been speculating that this film marks the end of Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). This, coupled with Kang the Conqueror’s (Jonathan Majors) already intimidating demeanor and reputation, and things are looking quite serious, and this latest clip is no exception.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were introduced to Thanos (Josh Brolin) fairly early on. The giant purple titan was a looming presence for years until he finally came face to face with the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His appearance and subsequent defeat marked the end of an era, both for Marvel and for two major heroes, Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). Marvel fans won’t have the luxury of time with the next major villain.

Though he received a soft introduction in Loki, Jonathan Majors has confirmed that the Kang he plays in Quantumania will be nothing like his variant. The villain’s reputation precedes him as one of the most formidable in Marvel Comics, and fans can expect nothing less from the Marvel Cinematic Universe variant. After all, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have already confirmed a film titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025).

As the date of release draws closer, Marvel has been giving fans a little bit more of the film regularly to keep them enticed. More bits of footage, glimpses of new villains like MODOK (Corey Stoll), and soundbites that are as tantalizing as they are terrifying. This new offering hints at just how powerful Kang (Majors) is within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the threat he poses not only to Scott (Rudd) and Cassie (Kathryn Newton) but all of the Avengers.

In the clip, shared by Cryptic4KQual, and reported by Screenrant, Ant-Man (Rudd) comes face to face with Kang (Majors) while Cassie (Newton) looks on from what looks like a prison cell. Trying to intimidate the interdimensional villain, Lang (Rudd) says that he’s made a big mistake, that he’s an Avenger. Kang (Majors) ruminates on this for a moment and responds by asking if he’d killed Scott (Rudd) before.

Scott (Rudd) responds incredulously as the conqueror goes on, saying that they all blend together, then asks, “You’re not the one with the hammer?” Meaning that not only has Kang (Majors) killed other iterations of the Avengers but also that he’s taken down one of the strongest Avengers and one of only two that we know of in the main storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to kill Thanos (Brolin): Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Whatever happens, fans can be assured that it will be a battle royale! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters in just ten days, on February 17, 2023. The sequel stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Quantumania promises humor, action, and drama as Scott (Rudd) goes head to head against Kang (Majors), setting up the “Kang Dynasty.”

What do you think about the new villain having killed the God of Thunder? Let us know in the comments below!