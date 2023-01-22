Bizarre ‘Ant-Man 3’ Detail Might Ruin MCU Experience

Kathryn Newton realizes one detail from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) that might make fans want to stop watching the MCU movie.

Ant-Man 3 is kicking off Phase Five of the MCU and that means fans will finally get to see Kang the Conqueror in action. After the Multiverse Saga began by introducing fans to dozens of new heroes, MCU fans were confused about the franchise’s direction.

San Diego Comic-Con changed that when Feige unveiled his plans for Phase Five and Six with several projects and letting fans know that the saga will end with Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). Now, fans know that the Multiverse is the main focus and even thought Phase Four gave fans projects dealing with the Multiverse, there’s a lot left to discover. Ant-Man 3 promises to change the MCU entirely with Kang finally taking the spotlight after Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had Sylvie kill He Who Remains and allow variants of Kang to enter the story.

A lot of fans are worried for Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man as the super hero may have fought with the Avengers, but they don’t think he can take on Kang the Conqueror by themselves and they are probably right. The MCU villain is going to be powerful and the trailers aren’t hiding the fact that he is strong and ruthless, with Ant-Man looking out of his element.

Ant-Man wouldn’t have returned to the Quantum Realm if his daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) didn’t accidentally create a beacon to attract Kang the Conqueror. Now, the movie will start with the cast thrown in the Quantum Realm and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne isn’t excited to return to the place she hid in for decades.

Newton shared in a recent interview with Fandango that her character and actually every character in the Quantum Realm consume goo in order to talk or communicate:

“Well, when you arrive, you have to drink some goo. And then you can get along and talk to people.”

When asked how the goo tasted, the actress had no problem sharing her thoughts and reiterating why she would be eating goo for the movie:

“I think it tasted great. And then you can understand everybody and they can understand you.”

While goo eating is definitely bizarre, it just follows a common trope for Marvel movies nowadays. They tend to have outlandishly silly scenes where the humor is too on the nose and fans are not pleased with the CGI. Axl’s head from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is a great example of Marvel taking too far.

Phase Four allowed a lot of silly moments to take over the MCU, but Ant-Man 3 promised to spend less time with the humor by the looks of the trailer and focus more on the serious aspects. For some fans, this scene could be a “make or break” moment, but time will tell if Peyton Reed managed to make it work without losing some fans with ridiculous humor.

Do you think eating goo is a little too silly for Marvel? Let us know what you think!