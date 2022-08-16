“Ant-Man Is 100% Dying,” Fans Fear Paul Rudd’s Exit From the MCU as Photo Goes Viral

After an influx of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe now know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) from director Ryan Coogler will close out Marvel Phase Four, months earlier than past projections.

With Phase Five and Six already revealed, in part, the trajectory of the MCU — and the current Multiverse Saga — feels more solid than ever before. But as time passes, and new heroes enter the ring, it’s clear that not all familiar faces will survive the next few years and one name that has everyone talking at present is Paul Rudd’s goofy Avenger Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man.

Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) saw actor Paul Rudd enter the MCU as the ex-criminal turned (sometimes) insect-sized hero, Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Along with Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Corey Stoll (Darren Cross/Yellowjacket), and Michael Peña (Luis), the events of the Marvel Phase Two movie, and its subsequent sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), paved the way for the Avengers’ last stand against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Next year, Reed will return to helm the third outing for the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) with returning cast members Rudd, Lilly, and Douglas, as well as Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton, who replaces Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as the villain, Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray will star in the threequel, and a version of Marvel villain MODOK is also slated to appear.

As for Majors’ Kang, a Variant of the well-known Marvel Comics character appeared as He Who Remains in Michael Waldron and Kate Herron’s Loki last summer, with Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) becoming a catalyst for the Multiversal events that were to come in the MCU after she killed the Kang Variant in the season finale. For a time, fans were on the fence about just how big a part Majors’ Kang could play in the overarching MCU, but as Feige confirmed at SDCC, the fifth Avengers outing will be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) hinting that Kang is the new Thanos of the live-action Marvel Universe.

In fact, fans are now convinced that Kang will completely decimate the current slate of superheroes after a new image of Jonathan Majors has surfaced online. The now-viral image was shared by @TheRealTCU:

Ant-Man is 100% dying in this one

Ant-Man is 100% dying in this one 💀🙏 pic.twitter.com/k0PWvT6uHE — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) August 14, 2022

The image shows a shirtless Jonathan Majors suitably lean for his upcoming roles in both Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Creed III (2023) from director Michael B. Jordan, with many fans now increasingly worried over the fate of the beloved Marvel character.

And with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania slated for a February 17 debut, under three months prior to the release of James Gunn’s third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), MCU fans are considering the chance that both Ant-Man and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon may suffer a terrible fate in quick succession.

If both Ant Man AND Rocket Raccoon die within 3 months of each other I might need to take a break from the MCU for a little while

If both Ant Man AND Rocket Raccoon die within 3 months of each other I might need to take a break from the MCU for a little while — Mr. Long Schlong (@CrazyDegenerate) August 14, 2022

It is no secret that Gunn’s team of Guardians is coming to the end of their story. Sure, there is a chance that some will remain, but overall the line-up will not be the same as it has been for the last nine years including the highly-likely departure of Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon, Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer, and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to explore the tragic backstory of Rocket’s creation, leading fans to believe it will not end well for the wise-cracking, weapon-wielding furry Avenger.

Even Marvel star Simu Liu from Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) has weighed in on Majors’ physique. He said:

bro the Avengers are straight up effed

bro the Avengers are straight up effed pic.twitter.com/A75osE4U1R — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 15, 2022

The heat is on as the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brace themselves for the official entrance of the long-awaited villain, Kang the Conqueror, and it seems Jonathan Majors is ready to bring the chaos… and the conquering.

Do you think Ant-Man will survive his battle with Kang? Let us know in the comments down below!