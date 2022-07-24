Marvel Ditching Phase Four, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ends All

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Every Marvel fan will be shocked to learn that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the end of Marvel’s Phase Four, marking a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ is the conclusion of Phase 4. #SDCC

Lasting since January 2021, WandaVision was the mark of this revolutionary age, and Wakanda Forever will be the ending of this time that introduced the Multiverse and more.

With so many more stories, including Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Invasion, and Blade coming next year, the Marvel Collection is about to change like never before! The future is incredibly bright for Phase Five, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is introducing Ironheart, and rumored to showcase Atlantis and Namor!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.