Chris Pratt Breaks Internet, Marvel Star Claims He’s “Not a Religious Person”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hosts countless celebrities, but Chris Pratt undoubtely takes the majority of hate and backlash. Given his rocky past of online controversies due to his outspoken faith, Chris Pratt just changed everything with his latest comment.

Chris Pratt is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, seemingly securing a new role every week with his countless influence over some of the most successful film franchises in history, including Jurassic World (2015) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2013).

Nonetheless, the internet has long considered Pratt the “Worst Chris” in Hollywood, causing the actor’s credibility to spiral out of control after actor Elliot Page reportedly claimed that the Marvel alum attended an “anti-LGBTQ” church, the celebrity faith organization Hillsong.

Pratt later respectfully issued the following statement in response to the allegations:

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”

Now, however, Chris Pratt has come forward with Men’s Health to share that he’s “not a religious” person and that “religion has been oppressive as f***’:

Chris Pratt says he’s ‘not a religious person’ “Religion has been oppressive as fuck for a long time”

Pratt famously made headlines after stating, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you… Don’t be a turd,” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, marking the major shift in Hollywood with a leading star to profess their Christian faith openly.

Now, looking back, Chris Pratt is unsure if his on-stage statement was the right move:

“Maybe it was hubris. For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I touched anybody,” he offers, and he gets why people were put off. “Religion has been oppressive as fuck for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

Chris Pratt broke down all rumors of him attending the superchurch Hillsong, as well as shared his thoughts on contemporary organized religion:

“I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” “I’m gonna, like, throw a church under the bus? If it’s like the Westboro Baptist Church, that’s different.”

Chris Pratt isn’t denouncing his faith in God in the above quotes, but rather signaling his disapproval of the corrupted structures and blueprinting of contemporary religious organizations that seek the oppression of individuals for monetary gains. The issue has become prevalent in many Christian organizations in recent times, leading Chris Pratt to condemn any man-made religious preconceptions that have, in turn, given the Jurassic star a lousy name (Hillsong Church’s various social controversies, etc.).

Pratt’s comments are now stirring Twitter (once more), leading every Marvel fan to share their confusion and thoughts on the matter:

How can someone who goes to church and goes golfing with their pastor not be religious

Another user writes:

wait but- wait. SO WHAT ABOUT THE CHURCH THING PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CRYING ABOUT FOR YEARS

One viewer writes:

Ayyy, so ppl can now stop calling him homophobic despite tge fact he hasnt said anything against the LGBTQ+ community

One user shares:

There’s a difference between believing in a God and being religious people

Chris Pratt, despite the various online cancellation attempts, is one of the most prevalent and profitable leading actors in Hollywood, currently headlining the box-office smash Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. (2023) animated film, Garfield (2023) reboot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) with director James Gunn, and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) that’s hitting theaters on July 8.

