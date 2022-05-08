Chris Pratt “Phones It In” on Latest ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Project

While a ton is happening at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with the exciting new TRON coaster just (hopefully) months away as well as the total transformation of EPCOT currently, few projects are more exciting as the newest Marvel-themed attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in just a few weeks at EPCOT and we could not be more excited. Fans who were lucky enough to ride it early have stated that it’s like a high-tech mix between Space Mountain and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster which sounds insane.

Recently, however, some fans had some rather negative reactions to one aspect of the new ride.

The reactions poured in after footage was revealed of the queue for Disney’s newest roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This exciting launch coaster can be found in EPCOT and replaced the beloved Universe of Energy attraction. In the video, you can see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) joking around while Guests wait in line. See the video below from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

Starlord loves classic EPCOT.

Starlord loves classic EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/vChAed9R0J — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 5, 2022

Hardcore fans of EPCOT may have noticed Star-Lord references multiple defunct attractions such as Horizons, Kitchen Cabaret, and the previously mentioned Universe of Energy. While funny and lighthearted, some fans saw this footage and were not impressed, calling it everything from awkward to corny. @QueendomOfBee commented:

Thanks for not memorizing your lines, Pratt. Thanks for not putting his lines at the camera, studio.

Thanks for not memorizing your lines, Pratt. Thanks for not putting his lines at the camera, studio. — Queen Bee, Purist AF! (@QueendomOfBee) May 5, 2022

@MrCadeyrn said:

This isn’t going to age well. Feels very Universal like.

This isn’t going to age well. Feels very Universal like. — Mr. C (@MrCadeyrn) May 5, 2022

@ExtinctDisney stated that this is not the case typically:

Two actors who normally are great at fooling people into believing they are who they are pretending to be, and believe what they are saying at their core… normally.

Two actors who normally are great at fooling people into believing they are who they are pretending to be, and believe what they are saying at their core… normally. — Extinct Disney (@ExtinctDisney) May 5, 2022

@ropedropchris said:

guardians ride spoilers . . . . . . . god this man really phoned in this this performance lol

guardians ride spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

god this man really phoned in this this performance lol https://t.co/OeUxcjtJVC — chris! at the rope drop (@ropedropchris) May 5, 2022

@DJJarvicious commented:

I’m really looking forward to this attraction but why does this feel so awkward? I’m starting to think they film these pre-show videos with the intention of being uncomfortable. Like, “just a reminder this isn’t the movie”.

I'm really looking forward to this attraction but why does this feel so awkward? I'm starting to think they film these pre-show videos with the intention of being uncomfortable. Like, "just a reminder this isn't the movie". — JARVIS (@DJJarvicious) May 5, 2022

@cwhslims said:

The most awkward looking pre show I’ve ever seen

The most awkward looking pre show I’ve ever seen — casey (@cwhslims) May 5, 2022

@aWebbyy_ commented on the acting specifically:

This is a really cool reference but Jesus the acting is not good

This is a really cool reference but Jesus the acting is not good — Webby (@aWebbyy_) May 6, 2022

And finally, @TheAlexMarco simply said that this was very cringy:

The cringe levels

The cringe levels pic.twitter.com/CA80s4RGoH — alex marco (@TheAlexMarco) May 5, 2022

While it may be fun to “make fun” online, of course, the majority of Guests visiting this attraction in the future will surely love all of the allusions and references to beloved rides Disney shut down years ago. We always love to see Disney make an effort to make their sometimes extremely long queues entertaining as well.

This is a great teaser for the eventual Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 which releases in theaters on May 23, 2023.

Now, the MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel Universe because the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Rock Out On An Intergalactic Chase An All-New Attraction located in World Discovery at EPCOT-Launching May 27, 2022!

Introducing an All-New Coaster This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT. Have you gotten to ride this brand new ride yet?