‘Moon Knight’ Will Pave Way For New ‘Avengers’ Team

After seeing the trailer for the upcoming show, Moon Knight, fans have been eager to see more of Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac in his new role. Fans are excited to see Moon Knight after hearing about how the show will be grittier than your average show on Disney+ especially with people wanting Jon Bernthal to reprise his role as the Punisher due to his Netflix show being well known for its violent scenes.

Moon Knight is likely to follow other recent additions to the MCU in laying the foundation for a new team of Avengers. creating the foundation for a new team. Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel seem to be hinting at a Young Avengers, The Thunderbolts look to be forming together, The Fantastic Four and X-Men are joining the MCU and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have Defender Strange leaving people to speculate that the Defenders will be created soon after.

So what team will Moon Knight help create? If you look back to the comics Moon Knight spent a lot of time with the Midnight Sons letting fans believe the supernatural team will be formed in the next few years. Midnight Sons is described by Inverse as:

In the comics, the Midnight Sons are a team of heroes who come together to fight supernatural threats. The group has counted characters like Blade, The Punisher, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight among its members over the years.

Eternals teased Mahershala Ali’s Blade which we know will be getting his own movie in Phase 4, with Ghost Rider rumored to have a cameo in Doctor Strange 2, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher most likely entering the MCU soon, it makes a lot of sense that we can see the Midnight Sons appear soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Midnight Sons have always operated in the shadows taking on supernatural threats. If anything, it would make sense for villains like Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness as she is getting her own spin-off show and Mephisto to be dealt with by the Midnight Sons, but vampire hunter, Blade will probably establish the first threat that this team would face in the MCU. A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe having these superheroes fighting demons and ethereal creatures as the MCU has slowly moved away from science and technology to having magic and time travel and other elements of the comics have their stay in the marvel universe.

More on Moon Knight

Moon Knight isn’t your typical superhero. He deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder on top of having to deal with Egyptian Gods. Marvel describes the super hero as:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30, 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you think we will see the Midnight Sons in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.