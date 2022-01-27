Marvel’s NEW X-Men Flick Leave Fans Desperate for More

Marvel Studios may have finally brought the mutants and the X-Men home after Disney merged with 20th Century Studios. However, Kevin Feige and company have been suspiciously silent on plans to introduce fan-favorite characters like Logan/Wolverine, Jean Grey, Scott Summers/Cyclops, and Charles Xavier/Professor X into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for Marvel fans waiting for more X-Men content, Marvel Comics just released a new trailer to help everyone get caught up with what the mutants have been up to while they await their MCU debut.

The only project that Marvel Studios has announced so far is the return of the 1990’s beloved X-Men: The Animated Series with X-Men ’97. But if you have not been following the Marvel Universe’s mutants in the comics since the 1990s, they have been up to quite a lot.

Luckily Marvel Comics is there to catch everyone up with the mutants and their new home on Krakoa. In a tongue-in-cheek travel advertisement calling all mutants to join them on their living island, where only mutants are allowed.

What is Krakoa? 🌺 Learn more about the best place to be a mutant before you start reading the #XMen comics of the Krakoan age. pic.twitter.com/H0LwhxlF4D — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 25, 2022

Marvel Comics shared the trailer to Twitter to celebrate the new era for the mutants. Over the past two years, Marvel has successfully reinvented the X-Men, with new stories like House of X/Powers of X, Dawn of X, and Reign of X led by writer Johnathan Hickman.

mutantkind has been hunted and hated by humans ever since they first showed up in Marvel Comics with The X-Men #1 (1963) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. But they’ve been living in relative paradise on Krakoa, the mutant-only nation in the Marvel Universe, or as peaceful as things ever get in comic books.

The heroes now live side by side with their former villains like Mister Sinister and Apocalypse. Though now they don’t have to worry about being killed as much, because as the ad totes, they can simply be reborn in the Arba Magna.

Now the mutant nation of Krakoa is moving into its latest phase, “Destiny of X,” which has been described by Marvel as:

“Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind’s future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead.”

But some Marvel fans want more from the animation team behind the advertisement. User, Joel Furtado dreams of a full series saying:

“House of X : The Animated Series . A guy can dream right?”

FallenLanter92 is just one of many X-Men fans who have joined the chorus responding to the video wanting for the animated series set in the new Krakoan era of the Marvel Universe. He said:

“Need a X-men animated series set n the krakoa era, and all the [sic: hijinks] that ensures as a result”

Need a X-men animated series set n the krakoa era, and all the high jinks that ensures as a result — RCDC (@FallenLantern92) January 26, 2022

Though some of those hijinks might not be Disney-friendly. The trailer ends with the phrase, “Krakoa. The Best Place To be a Mutant.” And for some fans, it’s about time.

20th Century Fox explored a lot of the pre-Krakoan stories in their franchises, which included: X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Logan (2017), X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

It starred Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy as Professor Xavier, and Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender as Magneto, who are rumored to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022).

