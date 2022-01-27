Tom Holland “Doesn’t Know” if He’ll Return as Spider-Man, Wants “New Kid”

In a brand new interview starring Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) legends Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Marvel’s Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland just revealed that he “doesn’t know” if he’s coming back as the Marvel character, possibly wanting a new actor to take over the “great responsibility.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the Multiverse, and Spider-Man: No Way Home just opened the door for a decade of future Marvel movies, series, and more.

Leading the way for future Marvel characters to join the MCU, Tom Holland has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. Still, the actor just revealed to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and more in a recent interview that he’s uncertain about remaining as the current Spider-Man, alluding to a new actor taking over the superhero role:

“There’s part of me that feels like it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in…”

This, of course, contradicts the actor’s recent statements that he’s on board for the next trilogy of Spider-Man films to come, exclaiming his excitement for the future of his Marvel career.

Despite the record-breaking, worldwide takeover that Spider-Man: No Way Home is, Holland alluded to having “the next lucky young kid come in.”

Here is the full quote from Deadline:

“This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spider-Man could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it. So, to share that with you two, it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories. I don’t know, there’s part of me that feels like it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit, or I might, I don’t know, buy a new house and need a paycheck and I’ll be back.”

Holland also stated that No Way Home was “potentially the last time I don that suit,” fueling his emotions for the heavy story that he masterfully upheld with his fellow cast.

Much like Star Wars (and now Marvel) alum, Oscar Isaac stated, Tom Holland would return to the Spider-Man role if he wanted to buy another house. Of course, this is a quick joke from the Uncharted (2022) star, but it makes fans worried that Holland is thinking about retiring his Marvel run sooner rather than later.

