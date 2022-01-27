Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 5 (“Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”) BELOW**

The Book of Boba Fett encountered an old friend in today’s episode, leaving virtually every Star Wars fan to praise the episode’s director Bryce Dallas Howard. Ahead of the wild success, fans will be pleased to hear that Howard’s Star Wars involvement isn’t over after the current series.

Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is finally back, this time without his counterpart Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). After hearing the beloved theme from The Mandalorian in last week’s Episode 4, virtually every Star Wars fan assumed that the rumors of Din Djarin returning were true.

With Episode 5 in the books, fans are taking to social media to praise the latest director of The Book of Boba Fett, Bryce Dallas Howard. With three Mandalorian solid episodes under her belt, Lucasfilm is reportedly bringing her back for more:

Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to direct an episode of #TheMandalorian Season 3!

It’s no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard would nail a Star Wars project, given that her Hollywood legend father Ron Howard led Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). With the sage advice on filmmaking from Jon Favreau and George Lucas, while working closely with her father on producing this Star Wars movie, Bryce Dallas Howard has the ins and outs of the Star Wars universe under her belt.

While Lucasfilm has not officially stated that Howard will return to the director’s chair for season three of The Mandalorian, reports suggest that the upcoming “Mando” works will have Bryce Dallas Howard’s magical touch.

From showing fans what’s become of the legendary bounty hunter and new ruler of Mandalore since the Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) ending of The Mandalorian season two.

Alluding to the return of Grogu, it’s more than likely that fans will see Luke Skywalker, Grogu, and even a young Ben Solo (Adam Driver) in next week’s episode.

Dave Filoni is reportedly returning to this Star Wars franchise for next week’s groundbreaking and jaw-dropping episode, as many reports suggest that legendary bounty hunters like Bossk, Cad Bane, Dengar, and more could finally make their live-action debut.

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see more of Howard’s Star Wars work after this week’s mind-blowing episode!

More about The Mandalorian Season Three

2022 alone is set to feature Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch season two, and reportedly The Mandalorian season three, giving fans more than enough content to enjoy until feature films hit the theaters again.

While there’s no official release date for the next season of The Mandalorian, led by showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, after Pedro Pascal wraps up his work on HBO’s The Last of Us series, the actor will jump back into the galaxy far, far away for principal photography of The Mandalorian.

As a result, many suspect that the next season could debut on Disney+ sometime in Winter 2022 or early 2023.

Do you want more Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments below!