Fans Praise NEW ‘Boba Fett’ Director, Demand Own ‘Star Wars’ Movie

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 5 ("Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian") BELOW**

Every Star Wars fan is beside themselves with the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, seeing the return of a legendary Star Wars character that many fans were hoping to see. Shaking up the Star Wars universe with a perfect blend of storytelling from various trilogies, fans are calling for the series’ latest director, Bryce Dallas Howard, to get her own Star Wars project.

Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is finally back, this time without his counterpart Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). After hearing the beloved theme from The Mandalorian in last week’s Episode 4, virtually every Star Wars fan assumed that the rumors of Din Djarin returning were true.

Now with Episode 5 in the books, fans are taking to social media to demand that the latest director of The Book of Boba Fett director Bryce Dallas Howard receive her own, new Star Wars streaming series or even film:

I’ve said it two times before and this is a third time but, Bryce Dallas Howard needs to direct a Star Wars movie.

Another fan wrote:

get Bryce Dallas Howard her own Star Wars trilogy. i am no longer asking

Even Bryce Dallas Howard took to social media to share her excitement for this week’s episode:

Happy Boba Day

Bryce Dallas Howard is Star Wars

Fans were blown away to see a new name under the “Directed by” title at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, as showrunner Robert Rodriguez and Jon Favreau led this new Disney+ series.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time fans call for Dallas Howard to lead her own Star Wars franchise full-time. Since Chapter 11: The Heiress in season two of The Mandalorian, fans were convinced that Bryce Dallas Howard was made for Star Wars.

This Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) show has turned into The Book of the Mandalorian, as Din Djarin rightfully stole the entire series with this one episode with his Black Saber and new starcruiser. On top of that, we got a hint that Grogu is returning to the streaming screen.

Alluding to the return of Grogu, it’s more than likely that fans will see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Grogu, and even a younger Ben Solo (Adam Driver) in next week’s episode.

Bryce Dallas Howard threw her hat into yet another Star Wars ring and masterfully executed the most thrilling Star Wars ever since The Mandalorian season two finale; knocking this episode out of the ball park and onto the Death Star by the account of many.

Fans can’t get enough of Bryce Dallas Howard in Star Wars, as this is her third groundbreaking episode within the Favreau/Filoni universe (the previous two being Chapter 4: Sanctuary and Chapter 11: The Heiress):

All I can truly say is you did a phenomenal job, and thank you so much for the joy you’ve brought us today. I’m riding on Cloud Nine from this morning’s episode! Would love to see you directing a whole Star Wars series on Disney Plus

After spending much time on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), which Howard’s father Ron Howard directed, Bryce Dallas Howard spent a lot of time with Jon Favreau and George Lucas. There she learned the interworkings of filmmaking, specifically with executing Star Wars stories like Solo and more.

More about Star Wars

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), the Millennium Falcon, and the Clone Wars within the Star Wars franchise are moving far past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

2022 alone is set to feature Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch season two, and reportedly The Mandalorian season three, giving fans more than enough content to enjoy until feature films hit the theaters again.

What do you think about the latest Book of Boba Fett episode? Let us know in the comments below!