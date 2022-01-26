The Biggest ‘Star Wars’ Movie of the 21st Century Is Probably Happening

in Star Wars

baby yoda mandalorian episode 4 sanctuary

Credit: Lucasfilm

Arguably, for most Star Wars fans, nothing will ever beat George Lucas’s original trilogy.

star wars a new hope luke leia and han (from left)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Not only did Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) change the cinematic landscape from a production and cinematography perspective, but they introduced iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) into American pop culture.

(l-r) grand moff tarkin, princess leia organa, and darth vader in a new hope
Credit: Lucasfilm

For the past 40 years, these films and the characters in them have become one of the largest franchises of all time — so big, in fact, that The Walt Disney Company paid over $4 billion to acquire Lucasfilm, Ltd. from George Lucas in 2012.

This led to the release of two standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and the divisive sequel trilogy.

the force awakens battle
Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) was, perhaps, the least criticized of the three sequel trilogy movies — which also include Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — but it still garnered backlash from those who felt the new core trio, Rey (Daisy Ridley)Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and ex-stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), too closely resembled the original three main characters in Lucas’s original trilogy.

rogue squadron patty jenkins
Credit: Disney Investor Day Livestream

Now, with no new Star Wars movie on the horizon until December 2023 at the earliest — and that’s if Patty Jenkins’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hasn’t been bumped to a later release date after being temporary scrapped in late 2021 — fans think they might have figured out what the biggest Star Wars release of the 21st century so far will be.

jon favreau (left) and boba fett (right) in disney gallery the mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

And, if you’re a fan of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian, you should be hoping it happens. Ever since Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) burst onto the Star Wars scene on November 12, 2019, fans haven’t been able to get enough.

ahsoka tano (left) and din djarin (right) with beskar spear
Credit: Lucasfilm

In fact, following the announcement of spinoff series like Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s The Book of Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, and the now-defunct Gina Carano series, Rangers of the New Republic, there were plenty of reports that Filoni was developing a live-action “event” based on characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Now, on the heels of even more reports that Favreau and Filoni are bringing some of their characters to the silver screen, the rumor mill is once again heating up.

dave filoni disney gallery
Credit: Disney+ (Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian)

Redditor Atea21 wrote:

Will the three post-ROTJ shows [The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett are all set about five years after Return of the Jedi] lead up to a theatrical cross-over movie as a grand finale? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense and excites me.

Will the three post-ROTJ shows lead up to a theatrical cross-over movie as a grand finale? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense and excites me. from starwarsspeculation

StarWarsMarvel-More concurred, posting:

That’s my guess too, either in it’s own show or maybe as the final season of The Mandalorian, considering that was the show that started it all

Comment from discussion StarWarsMarvel-More’s comment from discussion "Will the three post-ROTJ shows lead up to a theatrical cross-over movie as a grand finale? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense and excites me.".

Another Reddit user also thinks we’re headed for a Favreau and Filoni film:

Yes, yes, yes. It’s the only trajectory that makes sense leading up to the 50th anniversary [of Lucasfilm]…

Comment from discussion Lazy-Clock7316’s comment from discussion "Will the three post-ROTJ shows lead up to a theatrical cross-over movie as a grand finale? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense and excites me.".

Some fans, however, aren’t entirely certain that Favreau and Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” is heading for theaters near you:

I actually think it’ll be a limited series, much like what Marvel is looking to do with Secret Invasion.

What’ll it be called? Heir To The Empire, and Thrawn is going to be the big baddie.

Comment from discussion SamaritanPrime’s comment from discussion "Will the three post-ROTJ shows lead up to a theatrical cross-over movie as a grand finale? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense and excites me.".

At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation about a movie helmed by the team behind The Mandalorian, though it certainly does not seem out of the realm of possibility and is, perhaps, even more likely than not.

din djarin (left) and peli motto (right) with grogu in the mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

For now, Star Wars fans can enjoy the second half of the seven-episode first season of The Book of Boba Fett. Numerous cameos are still expected in the latter half of the series.

book of boba fett fennec shand (left) and boba fett (right) in jabba the hutt's palace
Credit: Lucasfilm

Grogu is reportedly set to appear, for example, and many fans are also hoping for cameos by Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal Cobb Vanth, Pascal’s Djarin, and, of course, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo — CGI, obviously — but Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni have remained characteristically tight-lipped regarding special appearances by Star Wars fan-favorites.

Do you think a Favreau and Filoni movie is coming soon?

