‘Star Wars’ Just Signaled the Official Return of Pedro Pascal

When The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode aired in December 2020, Star Wars fans were left stunned by the return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill).

The iconic character swooped in with his X-Wing to rescue titular bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from certain doom onboard Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial starcruiser.

Perhaps one of the most surprising things about the Peyton Reed-directed installment was that Djarin and “Baby Yoda” found themselves separated for the first time since the hit Star Wars series debuted on November 12, 2019.

Skywalker and iconic Astromech droid R2-D2 left with Grogu, with the tiny foundling finally taking on the role of Jedi Padawan.

Now, as The Mandalorian‘s first spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett — which stars Temuera Morrison as legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Wen reprising as Shand — has reached its mid-season point, fans are anticipating the return of at least one fan-favorite character as a result of a clue hidden in Episode 4, “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”.

As one article noted:

As Fennec and Fett talk strategy, Fennec suggests using some of Fett's cash to get some help. "Credits can buy you muscle if you know where to look." And as she says this, the Ludwig Göransson-composed musical theme from The Mandalorian is clearly heard. This is the first time this musical theme has been heard outright in The Book of Boba Fett, which can really only mean one thing, Din Djarin, Mando himself, is clearly crossing over to The Book of Boba Fett.

Showrunners Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni have, of course, remained characteristically tight-lipped about which — if any — Star Wars icons will be appearing in The Book of Boba Fett.

However, there have been numerous rumors of upcoming appearances in the seven-episode series, which has, to date, largely focused on flashbacks to the original trilogy era and on Fett’s battle with the Pyke Syndicate after taking over as Daimyo on Tatooine, territory formerly controlled by Bib Fortuna (Michael Carter) and, prior to that, the infamous crime boss Jabba the Hutt.

Grogu is reportedly set to appear, for example, and many fans are also hoping for cameos by Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal Cobb Vanth, and, of course, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo — CGI, obviously.

The big question now, though, is who could appear alongside Djarin if the Mandalorian theme song was, in fact, a clue that he will be appearing soon to assist Fett — with whom he teamed up in the second season of The Mandalorian, beginning in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.”

It seems like that Fett will call on more than one Mandalorian warrior to help him, which could see the return of Sackhoff’s Kryze and her Nite Owl warriors, among other characters.

One rumor about The Mandalorian Season 3 — which is currently filming — indicated that it will feature an epic scene with 75 Mandalorians coming alongside Djarin. Since the rumor mill is sometimes only half true, there exists the possibility that this sequence will occur in latter half of The Book of Boba Fett instead.

For now, Star Wars fans can catch up on the first four episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on the Disney+ streaming platform. New episodes drop on Wednesdays.

What do you think? Is Din Djarin about to make his official return to the Star Wars galaxy?