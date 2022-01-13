‘Boba Fett’ Star Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Has Changed the Name of Slave I in Live-Action

Almost as iconic as the man that pilots it, Boba Fett’s Starship, Slave I, is one of the most popular ships in the Star Wars Universe. With its striking design and battered exterior, the bounty hunter craft has been a fan-favorite ever since its appearance in the Star Wars original trilogy.

Despite its popularity, Disney and Star Wars caused disruption among the fandom last year when a LEGO set seemingly confirmed that Boba Fett’s vehicle would be called simply Boba Fett’s Starship moving forward. The plot thickened in August 2021 when the name Firespray quietly debuted in the Marvel Comics canon line. Now, Boba Fett himself has confirmed the ship has been renamed in live-action.

For many Star Wars fans, Boba Fett is a staple part of the galaxy, far, far away. Even though the bounty hunter’s presence onscreen was short and abrupt, at least in George Lucas’ original trilogy, the character went on to achieve almost cult status over the decades that followed. From his appearance in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), in which he teams up with the Galactic Empire’s Darth Vader (Dave Prowse), Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) then appeared (and “died”) in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

With Boba Fett’s original trilogy debut came the first sighting of his legendary starship. The ship, known as Slave I, went on to appear in Lucas’s prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), this time piloted by Boba Fett’s father, the Mandalorian Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison). With battles on the landing platforms of Kamino and later in the asteroid belt over Geonosis, Slave I got its time to shine in a way fans have been yearning to see on the big screen for years. It would later appear on the small screen alongside Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian where Morrison made his electric return to the Star Wars franchise.

For the ship though, its history has recently been significantly changed. While there is no note of Slave I being called Slave I in live-action, fans have known this name for a while. However, due to the negative connotations associated with the name, it seems Disney has opted to remove the moniker and instead will go by Firespray. What is interesting to note is that the official Star Wars Databank still lists Boba Fett’s Starship as Slave I, so this will likely change if and when the new name gains steam.

This is by no means a complete shock. Last year, a Star Wars Saga LEGO set called the former Slave I, “Boba Fett’s Starship”, with LEGO Star Wars creators suggesting that everyone is “dropping” the Slave I name, irking fans. The name change was later corroborated by a press release for the then-releasing comic book issues which saw variant covers of bounty hunters and their ships with “Boba Fett and Firespray” being listed on the respective edition. Even though the Marvel Comics series is canon, it can now be confirmed that Slave I will be renamed Firespray in the live-action Star Wars story,

Firespray?

In an interview with The Wrap, The Book of Boba Fett star, Temuera Morrison, revealed what they are calling the ship:

“I think we call it the Firespray. I think I’ve mentioned it in a couple of episodes. I think Firespray. I think it is a gunship now. That’s what we’re calling it. We’re calling it Firespray gunship.”

There are a few things here: Morrison has confirmed that his iconic ship will likely appear in The Book of Boba Fett, where the actor stars alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and that, rather confidently, asserts that the Firespray gunship will be its new canon name. It is worth mentioning that the ship itself is a Firespray-31-class attack and patrol craft so the term “Firespray gunship” may not even be a name but just what model the ship is. Hopefully, Robert Rodriguez’s The Book of Boba Fett will confirm in the coming episodes — maybe even in a duel with Cad Bane or Han Solo?

The character feels intrinsically tied to Han Solo (Harrison Ford). It is the bounty of the carbonite-frozen Solo that triggered the series of events leading to Boba Fett’s demise in the Sarlacc pit on the dunes of Tatooine, so it is possible — and has been heavily rumored — that Ford may reprise his space scoundrel role for The Book of Boba Fett. This is further solidified in the way that Star Wars and Marvel Comics have been exploring the time in between Empire and Jedi, even going so far as to bring back Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn in the “War of the Bounty Hunters” comic book event.

For live-action, it wouldn’t be the first time that Star Wars has delivered iconic cameos for its new series. Mark Hamill stunned audiences when he returned as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale to welcome Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) into the arms of the Jedi. Shortly after this scene would be the first teaser of what would be The Book of Boba Fett when the bounty hunters storm Jabba’s Palace to claim his throne from Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood).

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Wednesdays on Disney+ and sees Morrison and Wen joined by Jennifer Beals (Garsa Fwip) and David Pasquesi (Mayor Mok Shaiz’s majordomo) and joins The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series, Ahsoka, in the same Star Wars timeline.

What do you think of this new name for Boba Fett’s Starship? Let us know in the comments down below!