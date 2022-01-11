‘Star Wars’ Star Hilariously Cut Off Before Spoiling “Great Scene on Gunship”

If you’re a fan of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian, you know just how excruciating it was to wait 376 days for more live-action Star Wars to hit the Disney+ streaming platform.

Now, Star Wars fans are finally enjoying “the next chapter” in the “Mando-Verse” with The Book of Boba Fett. The series was announced during a surprise Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode post credits scene that saw legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) storm Jabba the Hutt’s former palace, kill Bib Fortuna (Michael Carter), and take over the Tatooine underworld for themselves.

After a somewhat chilly initial reception — some felt that the first episode of the show was “disappointingly short,” while others thought “nothing happened” — many Star Wars fans are beginning to come around, with some even calling the spinoff series “more compelling than The Mandalorian.”

The series’ stars are continuing to build hype for the next few weeks as they make the press rounds. In one recent interview, Disney Legend Wen was forced to hilariously cut off her costar when Morrison almost inadvertently spoiled a key scene in an upcoming Book of Boba Fett episode.

In an ET Canada interview, Morrison teased “that great scene when we’re on the gunship.”

However, before the New Zealand native could give away any actual spoilers, Wen hilariously cut him off saying “Ut! Ut! Ut! Is that in The Mandalorian?”

Realizing his near error, the conversation continued:

“There was this great scene I was going to talk about,” the tight-lipped Boba Fett actor says, giving nothing away, “it’s a great scene.” With a laugh, Wen adds of the close call, “It’s getting warm in here!”

Presumably, the sequence that Morrison almost spoiled takes place on the newly renamed Slave I, Fett’s iconic Firespray class starship that previously belonged to his “father,” Clone Army of the Republic template Jango Fett.

Many in the Star Wars community were upset when The Walt Disney Company renamed the Star Wars ship.

Original trilogy actor, Mark Anthony Austin, who portrayed Boba Fett alongside Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in George Lucas’s Special Edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, previously took to Twitter to say:

When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow “Slave1“. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it. This #disney idiocy however. Not buying it. Not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen. When I was growing up I loved #disney. No more.

It is unknown if the name of the ship will actually be said in The Book of Boba Fett or if the former Slave I will simply appear.

For now, fans are expecting a number of cameos from popular Star Wars characters moving forward. Grogu is reportedly set to appear, for example, and many fans are also hoping for cameos by Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal Cobb Vanth, Pedro Pascal’s Djarin, and, of course, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo — CGI, obviously — but showrunner Robert Rodriguez and other members of the crew have yet to confirm any details regarding special appearances by Star Wars fan-favorites.

The third episode of the series will is set to drop on January 12, 2022.

