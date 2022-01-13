‘Star Wars’ Star Pulls a Tom Holland, Leaks New Series Before Announcement

When The Mandalorian premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform on November 12, 2019, it almost immediately changed the face of the Star Wars franchise as fans had known it for quite some time.

Until Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) came into Star Wars fans’ lives, it had been a rough few years of growing pains as The Walt Disney Company found their footing after purchasing Lucasfilm, Ltd. from George Lucas in 2012.

Although the Skywalker Saga finale, Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), didn’t debut until a month after The Mandalorian, Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) and Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) had divided the fandom, so The Mandalorian was a welcome respite.

The series has continued to prove itself, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni taking viewers on adventures across the Star Wars galaxy for two seasons so far. Characters new and old have made appearances, from the likes of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to newcomer Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Shand and Morrison are currently helming their own Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, and have recently been making the press rounds for the seven-episode series, which debuted on December 29, 2021.

Wen — who stopped Morrison from spoiling a key upcoming scene about a gunship — seemingly hasn’t taken her own advice, inadvertently leaking an entire new Star Wars series on her Twitter account.

The Disney Legend Tweeted, “Woohoo!!! Thrilled for you Katee Sackhoff!!! Congrats, girl! #BoKatan #starwars @disneyplus” before almost immediately deleting the post. The incident is hilariously reminiscent of the many times Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Holland has spoiled MCU plot points, irking Marvel President Kevin Feige.

The accidental social media gaffe comes on the heels of new reports that Sackhoff’s Kryze is getting her very own Disney+ Mandalorian spinoff.

Kryze, who first appeared in Lucas and Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars and went on to have a Star Wars Rebels story arc as well, played a key role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Desperate to win the Darksaber in battle with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to retake her homeworld of Mandalore and avenge her sister Duchess Satine Kryze’s death, Kryze and her Nite Owl warriors team up with Djarin, Fett, Shand, and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to rescue Grogu from the clutches of Gideon and his Dark Trooper droids.

Kryze, however, does not successfully earn the ancient Mandalorian weapon in battle — instead, at the end of Season 2, Djarin wielded the black-bladed saber, making him the de facto ruler of Mandalore.

This leads to a number of intriguing possibilities for a future series, particularly with the cancelation of fired Carano’s spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic. A live-action Bo-Katan-centric series could, for example, go the route of The Book of Boba Fett, featuring flashbacks that fill in holes in the character’s story.

It could even be intriguing to go all the way back to Bo-Katan and Satine’s aristocratic childhood to see where exactly the very different sisters’ paths diverged.

At this time, Lucasfilm and Disney have not confirmed that a Bo-Katan Kryze series set in the “Mando-Verse” is in the works, but if all roads lead to Rome, it certainly appears we’re headed in that direction.

Do you want to see more of Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan?