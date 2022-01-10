Controversial ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Skyrockets on Amazon Prime Video

Throughout late 2020 and early 2021, Mandalorian actress Gina Carano found herself the subject of much online drama thanks to a series of controversial Tweets, primarily related to social justice and political issues.

Carano’s character, New Republic Marshal Cara Dune, was written just for her by Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, so when the actress was fired by Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company in February 2021, it immediately caused issues within the Star Wars franchise.

Not only do some Star Wars fans remain supportive of the former Muay Thai and women’s MMA fighter — opposing hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano alternately trended on social media for months — but many were looking forward to seeing Carano’s now-scrapped Mandalorian spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, regardless of their feelings about the actress’s political leanings.

Despite support from the likes of Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and even leading man Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) — and some reports that Carano’s time in the Star Wars universe actually isn’t over — the daughter of NFL quarterback Glenn Carano has seemingly moved on publicly stating that she was “bullied” by the powers-that-be at Disney and sharing that her new project with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire will “take down the Death Star”.

Now a surprising Carano project — a film entitled Daughter of the Wolf — is skyrocketing up the Amazon Prime Video charts. It is currently third on the streaming platform’s “Most-Watched” list.

The movie fared extremely poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, earning just 22% on the Tomato-Meter. One critic noted, “Gina Carano, Dreyfuss [Richard Dreyfuss] and Brendan Fehr acquit themselves admirably, but there’s no saving this script.”

Another critical review expressed similar sentiments, “Carano’s a solid performer with real screen presence, but jobs like this don’t help her career.”

The official description of Daughter of the Wolf reads:

Ex-military specialist Clair Hamilton [Carano] returns home from her tour in the Middle East due to her father’s passing and to claim her inheritance. Her son is then kidnapped and held for ransom by a gang led by a mysterious figure known only as “Father”. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Suddenly Wish Luke Skywalker Cameo Hadn’t Happened

Carano currently has several projects in the works, including the aforementioned Ben Shapiro movie Terror on the Prairie and Hunter Biden biopic My Son Hunter. She is not currently officially involved in any future projects in the Star Wars franchise.

Have you seen Daughter of the Wolf?