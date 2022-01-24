Mark Hamill Issues Approval of Strange ‘Star Wars’ Reimagining

Mark Hamill has been a Star Wars icon since George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) released, launching one of the most legendary cinematic franchises of all time.

For over four decades now, the What We Do In the Shadows actor has been the lynchpin of the Star Wars story, appearing in six of the nine Skywalker Saga films — A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Although Hamill’s appearances in Episode VII and Episode IX were only cameos, his Jedi Master — alongside Princess Leia Organa Solo (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) — played an instrumental role in shaping the lives of sequel trilogy heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega).

The actor is well-known for his active social media presence and has just taken to Twitter once again to “Like” a hilarious reimagining of the iconic Dagobah sequence [below] — in which young Skywalker trains with Grand Master Yoda (Frank Oz), who has been in seclusion since Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) executed Order 66 — in Empire Strikes Back.

Jaythechou, who is apparently completing a challenge in which he Photoshops Paddington Bear into a different movie every day until he forgets, wrote:

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 321

As you can see from the screenshot below, Hamill happened upon the post and issued his approval by “Liking” it:

Star Wars fans in the comments also had fun with the Paddington meme. Matt, for instance, wrote:

For my ally is the Marmalade. And a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us…luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.”

What’s next for Luke Skywalker?

When fans last saw Hamill’s Skywalker, he was making his epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

The lightsaber-wielding Jedi Knight heroically waltzed back into the Star Wars universe, saving Grogu, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Dark Trooper squadron.

While we don’t know what’s next for Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars story, it seems like the iconic character’s tale is not over — rumors currently abound that he will either appear in The Mandalorian Season 3 or get his own spinoff series, alongside his Star Wars expanded universe wife, Mara Jade Skywalker.

Some are even still expecting to see him make a cameo alongside Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

Wherever we see Baby Yoda’s new Jedi Master again — even if he is recast with Marvel star Sebastian Stan — Skywalkers’s return was a key turning point in whatever is next within Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse.”

Do you like this Star Wars-meets-Paddington meme?