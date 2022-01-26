‘Star Wars’ Fans Blow Up the Internet, “1% Boba Fett…This Is the Way”

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 5 (“Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”) BELOW**
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is officially back. While Star Wars fans have been speculating for months that the fan-favorite character would appear in The Book of Boba Fett, last week’s Episode 4 more or less confirmed Mando’s return when Ludwig Göransson’s Mandalorian theme song played, signaling good things to come for Mandalorian fans.
Now, the Bryce Dallas Howard-directed Episode 5 (“Chapter 5: The Return of The Mandalorian”) has brought the Star Wars story’s most unlikely hero back in a big way. Djarin appears in nearly every scene of the installment, and fans online are clearly delighted to see the beskar clad bounty hunter back after over a year.
When Djarin last appeared, he was giving Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) his blessing to complete his Jedi Order training with Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) after the iconic character rescued Djarin, his foundling, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) onboard the Imperial cruiser where the motley crew was about to be defeated by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Dark Trooper squad.
Now, the character’s return is blowing up social media.
One Twitter user wrote:
Book of Boba Fett!? More like Book of Mando the episode was straight GAS! Also Congrats to @BryceDHoward for a fantastic episode well done!!
#bobafett #mando #DinDjarin #StarWars
— damngordo (@damngordo) January 26, 2022
Phillip wrote:
I can’t get over how much I love #DinDjarin. He’s everything a Mandalorian should be. I was tired of watching “Evil” Mandos.
#TheMandalorian
— Phillip (@SaltyGingerMan) January 26, 2022
Rana posted a Pedro Pascal meme with the following caption to express their excitement:
DIN DJARIN IS BACK WITH THE DARKSABER AND HE MENTIONED GROGU
#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers
— rana ⧗ | tbobf spoilers (@ranadjarin) January 26, 2022
I am chrondude wrote:
El 1×05 de [of] #BookofBobaFett tiene [has] 1% Boba Fett, 99% Din Djarin.
This isn’t a complaint. This is the way.
Twitter user howdy is clearly barely coping with this week’s Star Wars reveal:
DIN DJARIN I LOVE YOU I LVE YOU BABE UR THE LOVE OF MY LIFE HOW ARE YOU YOU LOOK SO SHINY AND SEXY AND UR SO <33333333
// TBOBF SPOILERS
DIN DJARIN I LOVE YOU I LVE YOU BABE UR THE LOVE OF MY LIFE HOW ARE YOU YOU LOOK SO SHINY AND SEXY AND UR SO <33333333
— howdy || TBOBF SPOILERS (@h0wdyydee) January 26, 2022
S0me Star Wars fans online provided more concrete details behind their excitement for Djarin’s return. Minikit-Sune wrote:
Best episode so far is the one that has nothing to do with Boba lmao
I feel like it’s not a hot take at this point to say that Din Djarin is just a far more interesting protagonist, at least in terms of what we’ve seen on screen
Boba Fett has definitely changed as a character, but I don’t think his show has done a good job of showing how or why
— 🌻Minikit-Sune💖 (@Notactuallysmol) January 26, 2022
Meanwhile, Diego Olivas Arana noted that this episode of The Mandalorian‘s first spinoff felt more like The Mandalorian Season 3, which is currently in production. It is, however, worth noting that this might have been exactly what the team behind the show was going for, as Jon Favreau himself previously billed The Book of Boba Fett as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″:
So happy to see him back, altho it looked more like a Mando episode. #TheMandalorian 3 is gonna be beautiful. Din Djarin grew so much on us, but Boba’s plot is moving slow and there’s only two episodes left. We need #BookofBobaFett to have a dope ending pls. #StarWars
— Diego Olivas Arana (@sapolobohombre) January 26, 2022
As for the final two episodes of the seven-episode first season of The Book of Boba Fett, fans are anticipating even more cameos.
Grogu is reportedly set to appear, for example, and many fans are also hoping for cameos by Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal Cobb Vanth, and, of course, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo — CGI, obviously — but Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni have remained characteristically “cloak and dagger” regarding special appearances by Star Wars fan-favorites.
Have you watched Din Djarin’s return to the Star Wars franchise yet?