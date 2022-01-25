Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), particularly with the MCU welcoming Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective Marvel characters. Being the episodic Marvel movie, Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts faced the challenge of balancing “fan service” with a motivating story. After weeks of waiting, original Spider-Man director, Sam Raimi, breaks his silence on No Way Home.

The Multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, recently surpassing Disney’s The Lion King (2019) and Jurassic World (2015) in the box office.

On its way to the Oscars, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) director and legendary Marvel alum Sam Raimi just shared his thoughts about seeing Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe back on the big screen:

“It was so much fun. I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

Sam Raimi recently sat down with Variety to share updates about the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — the long-awaited Marvel film of 2022 — as well as share his thoughts about seeing his old pals Maguire, Dafoe, and Molina sharing the Marvel screen once again.

In short, Raimi “was delighted to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe.”

The director also highlighted his excitement for seeing Tobey Maguire back in the iconic superhero suit swinging through Marvel’s New York, stating, “Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

It’s fantastic hearing a Marvel legend like Raimi exclaim about No Way Home, given the fact that the main started the chain reaction to what led to today’s expanding Marvel Universe.

Sam Raimi has gone full circle within the MCU. From kicking off the first superhero trend with Spider-Man (2002) to now taking it to an entirely different level with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi is the “Godfather” of Marvel as a whole.

Raimi’s Next Marvel Movie

Various reports are suggesting that Tobey Maguire could appear in Sam Raimi’s next Marvel endeavor, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While Raimi didn’t share much about the Doctor Strange sequel, he did state, “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.”

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

