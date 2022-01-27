Director of Controversial Marvel Show Shares Details on Reshoots

We previously reported that the maligned Ms. Marvel show would be undergoing reshoots before its premiere on Disney+ this summer. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently shared images to her Instagram stories that confirmed these reshoots are happening and are now underway. This follows fan backlash over the Ms. Marvel controversy involving some of the cast members and changes to Ms. Marvel’s powers.

Ms. Marvel was originally supposed to come to Disney+ last fall before Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. But the show that will introduce Marvel fans to newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has suffered one delay after another.

Principal photography on the series initially wrapped in Thailand back in May 2021. However, Ms. Marvel was pushed back to the start of this year but then Moon Knight, staring Star War’s Oscar Isaac as Steve Grant/Moon Knight, took its place. It is now expected that Ms. Marvel will begin streaming in the summer of 2022 as part of Marvel’s Phase Four release schedule. But that depends on how these new reshoots go.

The social media posts shared by Obaid-Chinoy reveal little of what these rumored “extensive” reshoots could entail. The first photo shows part of a set that is being constructed and the other has three director’s chairs with the official Ms. Marvel logo.

When the rumors of the reshoots first began, fans of the Inhuman Kamala Khan from Marvel Comics hoped it was a sign that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios might be taking the chance to fix some of the controversial decisions made for her character’s instruction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studio’s sizzle for Ms. Marvel confirmed that her show will take the Muslim superhero in a new direction in the MCU. Kamala Khan’s comic book accurate powers of polymorphic stretching, size-changing or “embiggen” and shapeshifting will be replaced by energy constructions that make her more like Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

And Marvel fans are not happy with these changes, causing the hashtag #FixMsMarvel to trend on Twitter. Many have speculated that the controversy began to make Kamala Khan different from another character with similar powers who will be coming soon – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, leader of the Fantastic Four.

While Marvel Studios has changed many of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the MCU, the push back over their first Pakastani-American hero has taken it to a new level. Adding to this, Marvel Comics has recently erased some of the powers that Kamala Khan will not have in the MCU.

More on Ms. Marvel

Perhaps because there are other issues with the show like casting two non-Muslims in Hijabi roles with Yasmeen Fletcher playing Nakia Bahadir and Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick) as Kamala Khan’s Pakastani mother, Muneeba Khan. The reshoots have added Mehwish Hayat, a Pakatastin actress, in an unnamed role.

It will star newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The series will be led by Bisha K. Ali. Ms. Marvel will meet Captain Marvel for the first time in The Marvels (February 17, 2023). Iman Vellani will make her big-screen debut alongside Teyonnah Parris from WandaVision, who will be reprising her role as Monica Rambeau.

