Marvel Officially Announces New Daredevil Series With Matt Murdock Returning

As the world adjusts to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — courtesy of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — another new Daredevil story will take to stands this June as Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to tell the next part of Marvel Comics’ Daredevil story.

The series will start anew after ending last year and will follow on from two spinoff narratives — “DEVIL’S REIGN” and “DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR”. The series sees multiple Daredevils take to Hell’s Kitchen and with the mantle of Daredevil now more precarious than ever, the new series from Zdarsky and Checchetto will see the return of Matt Murdock, Elektra Natchios, and the iconic Marvel villain, Kingpin.

In an announcement on Marvel.com, details about Zdarsky and Checchetto’s new “DAREDEVIL” have been shared. This will be the pair’s fourth year on the “DAREDEVIL” comic book series for Marvel and will see them, as they say, take “about as big a swing as we could possibly take.” On the series, Marvel.com state:

Known for their transformative work on the saga of Matt Murdock, Elektra, Kingpin and more, the superstar creative team will turn their gaze to a future full of peril and pain, in this explosive beginning of an all new era for Hell’s Kitchen’s guardian devil. After the shocking events of DEVIL’S REIGN, what is left of Daredevil? Who lived, who died, and who is left to pick up the pieces? Fans can expect the series to tackle both Matt AND Elektra’s journeys as they deal with the brutal cost of taking on the Daredevil mantle.

The article goes on to note Zdarsky’s excitement to return to the character that Stan Lee, Bill Everett, and Jack Kirby made famous. He said:

“Getting to write Daredevil and work with Marco is a career highlight. I’m just genuinely excited that we get to continue our epic story with this new issue one!” Zdarsky said. “Matt and Elektra have confronted their past mistakes with DEVIL’S REIGN and WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR, but can they atone for them together?”

Interestingly, it seems this duo is ready to mess things up even more for Matt Murdock. Fans of the comic book series will know that the assassin Elektra Natchios took over from Murdock as the Woman Without Fear — a play on Daredevil’s other moniker, the Man Without Fear — in a three-part comic series that began this month. “DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR” was released amid the “classic-style crossover” event “DEVIL’S REIGN”, which saw long-time Daredevil villain — and now the MCU villain in Hawkeye — hunt to take down heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America. On the new “DAREDEVIL” series, artist Checchetto said: “How much more can we mess up with Matt Murdock’s life?”. His comments are sure to raise eyebrows from the Marvel fandom as Matt Murdock returns to the stage.

As for the live-action incarnation of Matt Murdock, Charlie Cox’s version of the character finally crossed over into the MCU with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Vincent D’Onofrio appeared as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Disney+’s latest Marvel show, Hawkeye. Marvel boss, Kevin Feige recently stated that Cox’s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen did exist in the MCU, and his appearance in director Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is sure to pave the way for more outings for the character. She-Hulk, perhaps?

“DAREDEVIL #1” will hit stands this June.

Will you be picking up the new issue from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checcetto? Let us know in the commebts down below!