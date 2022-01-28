‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Be “Connective Tissue” of the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Ever since Hayden Christensen’s Star Wars return as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker was confirmed during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans have been chomping at the bit for details about Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Few details have been confirmed, but we do know that the Disney+ Original special event series will take place approximately ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), following Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) execution of Order 66.

By this point in the Star Wars timeline, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi — Scottish actor Ewan McGregor will be reprising his prequel trilogy role alongside Christensen — is living in exile on Tatooine, with his former Padawan Darth Vader’s Inquisitors presumably searching the galaxy for him.

McGregor himself has also shared that Star Wars fans can expect to finally get a glimpse of Luke Skywalker’s childhood on the desert planet.

Now, actor Rory Ross — who recently appeared as a Tusken Raider in Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s The Book of Boba Fett and is set to be a stormtrooper in the Kenobi series — has shared just how excited he is for the show, which he claims will function as “connective tissue” for the Star Wars franchise.

Ross said:

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be really, really cool. Having the connective tissue between the prequels and ‘A New Hope,’ and just understanding where Obi has been and what’s happening, story-wise, I think fans are going to enjoy that. It’s just going to be a really great time. I think a lot of fans are like, ‘Where’s the trailer? What’s happening?’ I think the big part of it is [Lucasfilm] is just trying to make sure that it’s as polished as possible, so that when it comes out, it’s not going to have that Game of Thrones moment, where there’s a coffee cup in the corner that they missed or something like that. It’s going to have a lot of love that’s poured into it, and it’s just going to hopefully blow people’s minds and just really enjoy seeing what’s been going on.” Related: Ray Park Seemingly Confirms Darth Maul’s ‘Star Wars’ Return!

Obi-Wan Kenobi made IMDb’s list of the top ten most highly anticipated series of 2022, though an exact release date for the Star Wars show has not been confirmed.

During Lucasfilm’s Investor Day presentation, studio President Kathleen Kennedy shared a teaser about the show— which has been in development for years according to McGregor — promising fans the “rematch of the century” between the Jedi Knight and the Sith Lord.

You can currently watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi sizzle reel on Disney+ anytime.

The official synopsis of the Kenobi series reads:

Tatooine, a desert planet where farmers work hard under the heat of two suns. … A planet behind the edge of civilization. And a place where it would be unlikely to find a Jedi master, or an orphan child on whom the future of the entire galaxy weighs on its small shoulders.

What are you most looking forward to when Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts?