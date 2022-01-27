Harry Styles Was “Really Cool,” Invited ‘Eternals’ Cast “to Come In My Tent”

Marvel’s Eternals was released in theaters on November 5, 2021, and covers the story of a group of powerful celestials, which was a uniquely cerebral film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals is now streaming and coming on 4K Blu-Ray and DVD on February 15, 2022.

Marvel has been on a content spree with Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releasing on September 3, 2021, Eternals on November 5, Spider-Man No Way Home on December 17, 2021, and the Disney+ Original series Hawkeye finishing its six-episode series right before Christmas.

While Eternals did a lot of world-building for the Celestials, it also introduced Kit Harrington’s character, Dane Whitman, who will become the Black Knight alongside Blade actor Marshalla Ali. For many Marvel fans, it was their first interaction with these characters even though the first Celestial seen was actually in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Lia McHugh, the actress who plays Sprite, talked to Inverse about her interactions with One Direction singer Harry Styles:

“I actually didn’t have a scene with him. [His scene] was a scene that was cut. It was parallel to the very first scene of us arriving on Earth. It was an alternate ending that didn’t end up working out. We shot it on the same day [as our scene], because it was virtually the same. It was the same shot. They were just switching out characters.”

She continued sharing details about how the 1D star interacted with the rest of the cast, which included A-Listers like Angelina Jolie (Thena):

“So I was shooting the first scene, he was shooting the last which ended up being cut. But we were on the soundstage, all of us together. Every time we were on break, we would talk. He was really cool. Some actors hide in their tents and want to be left alone, which is fine. You’re working, I get it. But he was like, “What’s up everyone? Let’s come in my tent.” He didn’t want to be left alone.”

After all the buzz about Harry Styles, it seemed that his role in Eternals wasn’t changed as much as some thought with his role only sticking to a cameo. The Eternals will return and with the brother of Thanos joining them, it will be interesting to see what Style’s Eros ends up doing in the MCU. In the comics, Eros is known to resurrect Thanos (Josh Brolin) from the dead — and Brolin has already indicated he’s plotting his return to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Chloe Zhao-directed film is officially described as:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.

Marvel’s Eternals is available to watch right now on Disney+

