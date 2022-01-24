Fans Up In Arms Over Dwindling MCU, ‘Star Wars’ Seasons on Disney+

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars universe is multiplying in 2022 with the Mutliverse, and Disney+ is the must-have streaming service for every Marvel fan to see new heroes and villains join the MCU. Despite the wild success Disney has experienced with Marvel content on Disney+, fans have had enough with the length of each series’ seasons.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney+ ushered in a new era of a Star Wars story with The Mandalorian upon the platform’s launch. The eight episode-long seasons held fans over with the wild adventure of Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Grogu.

But, as time progressed, it seems that each new Star Wars and Marvel project released on the platform gets shorter and shorter. In the wake of the upcoming Moon Knight series only receiving six episodes, fans of both franchises are calling out Disney:

NO MORE 6 EPISODE DISNEY+ SHOWS

Another fan wrote:

It was great when WandaVision had 9 episodes

One Marvel fan makes an interesting point:

It really depends. Are we getting 24-30 minute episode of jokes and nonsense with 5 minutes of actually compelling story? Unfortunately this is the D+ issue. Peacemaker is full of jokes but the 45-50 minute runtime balances it out. It’s also 8 episodes. Perfect.

Marvel series like Daredevil on Netlfix features 13 one-hour-long episodes in all three seasons, causing many fans to demand more content from both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Nonetheless, shortening the seasons of new content on streaming platforms is a common practice outside of just Disney+, with HBO Max only releasing eight episodes for the brand new Peacemaker series.

Billy, Tommy, Wanda, Vision - WandaVision
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Book of Boba Fett only received a seven-episode treatment on Disney+, fueling this ever-growing feud amongst audiences on the streaming platform. What’s more, while WandaVision kicked off the MCU’s streaming run with nine episodes, recent series like Hawkeye and Loki only received six episodes to tell massive stories.

obi-wan kenobi in revenge of the sith
Credit: Lucasfilm

What’s more, the highly anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is only six episodes long, the shortest of any George Lucas series to date. Featuring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in a historical return, fans are vying for Star Wars.

While the limited series is reportedly showcasing one-hour-long episodes, it’s clear that every Star Wars fan and Marvel fan is hoping for more content.

kingpin (right) and kazi (left) in hawkeye
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

mj (left) and spider-man (right) in no way home opening sequence
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

As a result, upcoming series like She-Hulk, Echo, and Moon Knight are just the tip of the iceberg of the coming Marvel streaming series.

mando and grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

2022 alone is set to feature Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch season two, and reportedly The Mandalorian season three, giving fans more than enough content to enjoy until feature films hit the theaters again.

Do you want longer Disney+ seasons? Let us know in the comments below!

