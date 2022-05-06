Fans Watched as Extinct Disney Attraction Officially Returned to Disney Park

It truly is a special treat for Disney fans when they get to experience nostalgia — and that’s exactly what happened for some Guests who were visiting Disneyland recently.

At Disneyland Resort, one of the most beloved attractions is Soarin’ Over California. Unfortunately, Guests rarely ever get to experience it anymore as Soarin’ Around the World took over the attraction, which is a sister ride to the version in EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

Many were upset to see Soarin’ Around the World take over Soarin’ Over California, but for those who visited Disneyland during the 2022 Food and Wine Festival. From March 4, 2022, through April 26, 2022, Guests were able to experience Soarin’ Over California as Disneyland replaced Soarin’ Around the World for a limited time.

The Disneyland website announced this news stating:

Glide above the Golden State’s natural and man-made wonders—available March 4 to April 26, 2022, as part of the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. An Exhilarating and Epic Adventure Returns

You’ve flown around the world, but there’s no place like home. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation! The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park. No matter your age, you’ll be unable to resist smiling on this pleasant journey filled with excitement, wonder and awe-inspiring vistas.

Better Than You Remember

Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour across the Golden State. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. This timeless, majestic bird has never looked better! Soaring Music

One of the most unforgettable aspects of Soarin’ Over California is the serene and dramatic musical score. The music was written and recorded for the attraction by Academy Award®-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith. Inspired by the optimistic spirit of California, the magnificent score is one of the master musician’s final works and the culmination of a 5-decade career. Hear Goldsmith’s masterpiece where it was intended to be heard once again!

Not only were Guests able to experience Soarin’ Over California, but some Guests had the lucky opportunity to witness the Cast Member changing out the sign — a true magical moment for fans of Soarin’ Over California.

Instagram user and Disney fan, disneyaces, shared a video of the Cast Member changing out the sign at the Disneyland attraction, even referencing it as a “Core Memory Day”, something many fans now use as a way to express how happy they are in reference to Disney’s Inside Out.

They write:

✨☁️🍊CORE MEMORY DAY.🍊☁️✨ When you just happen to stumble upon the sign being changed to Soarin’ Over California and end up being the first boarding group to ride!🤗 Now that it’s switched back to World, hopefully we’re not saying goodbye but see ya real soon!! In the meantime, tag your friends and COME RIDE WITH US! Can you smell the oranges?!☺️🍊🧡

Even though Soarin’ Over California only returned for a limited time, it truly was a great treat for those visiting Disneyland recently. We hope to see Disney bring back Soarin’ Over California again in the near future!

Were you excited to see Soarin’ Over California return for a limited time? Do you wish that the ride would stay for longer? Let us know in the comments below.