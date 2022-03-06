Beloved Extinct Disney Attraction Makes Triumphant Return to Park

One of the best things that Disney Guests love to see is the return of something that was once retired or missing. There are so many attractions, merchandise options, and food offerings that the Disney Parks say goodbye to, even when Guests are not yet ready. When this happens Guest are often sad that they must accept something they loved and cherished is now a thing of the past. The good thing, however, is that Disney can often bring things back.

Bringing back an iconic snack option is easy, however, bringing back an entire attraction is difficult. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most beloved attractions is Soarin’ Over California; however, Guests rarely ever get to see it anymore. In 2001, Soarin’ Over California debuted to Guests at Disney California Adventure in the Grizzly Peak section of the theme park. It then changed to Soarin’ Around the World, which matches the Walt Disney World version a lot more than Guests can enjoy while at EPCOT. Many Guests were sad to see the attraction go, especially with such a local-heavy crowd who loved the sweet smell of the orange groves and could only wish to one day smell it again within the attraction.

Then we heard the fantastic news! For those visiting Disneyland Resort during the 2022 Food and Wine Festival, from March 4, 2022, through to April 26, 2022, Guests will once again have the chance to experience Soarin’ Over California! The Disneyland website now notes that the fan-favorite attraction will return to the Cali-based crowd.

The Disneyland website now states:

Glide above the Golden State’s natural and man-made wonders—available March 4 to April 26, 2022, as part of the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. An Exhilarating and Epic Adventure Returns

You’ve flown around the world, but there’s no place like home. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation! The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park. No matter your age, you’ll be unable to resist smiling on this pleasant journey filled with excitement, wonder and awe-inspiring vistas. Better Than You Remember

Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour across the Golden State. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. This timeless, majestic bird has never looked better! Soaring Music

One of the most unforgettable aspects of Soarin’ Over California is the serene and dramatic musical score. The music was written and recorded for the attraction by Academy Award®-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith. Inspired by the optimistic spirit of California, the magnificent score is one of the master musician’s final works and the culmination of a 5-decade career. Hear Goldsmith’s masterpiece where it was intended to be heard once again!

Although we knew it was returning, now that it officially has, it does serve as a good reminder that Guests should take advantage of the attraction before it once again disappears. The ride typically boasts long lines and with this special change in place, it will likely be even longer than usual. Guests should plan accordingly, or perhaps purchase a Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation to avoid the longer wait times.

