Disney Releases Downgraded EPCOT Plans, Spaceship Earth Refurbishment Seemingly Shelved

How time makes a difference. Disney has released a new, updated — and modified — look at the current World Celebration overhaul and it seems some plans have been shelved with others scaled back. Let’s take a look at the new concept art released by Disney Parks recently.

There have been many changes across Disney Parks. From the extension of Disneyland Paris to the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Resort, the House of Mouse is heavily integrating updates across its portfolio.

And the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is no different. Disney’s BoardWalk is currently being renovated while new attractions like Magic Kingdom Park’s TRON coaster and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are inching closer to operation. The Marvel-themed attraction won’t be the only new thing to arrive at EPCOT Park in the next few years as The Walt Disney Company move forward with its World Celebration overhaul.

The former Future World at EPCOT was recently transformed into three new neighborhoods, creating a more cohesive Guest experience. Joining World Showcase, Future World became World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The latter will be home to the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion which houses Disney’s newest coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

It was years ago, pre-pandemic, that Disney announced its renovation of the EPCOT entrance area and in that time it seems that Disney Parks has modified its major reimagining project. Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) reported:

Disney has released new artwork for EPCOT’s transformation, including the festival stage area, Journey of Water (the Moana-inspired attraction), CommuniCore Hall/CommuniCore Plaza, and World Celebration.

Disney has released new artwork for EPCOT's transformation, including the festival stage area, Journey of Water (the Moana-inspired attraction), CommuniCore Hall/CommuniCore Plaza, and World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/Rfd3y8RVRl — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 5, 2022

The Disney Resort has scaled back its plans for the Festival Center area, reducing it down to a festival stage location, while the highly anticipated, and much-needed, Spaceship Earth plans appear to have been shelved; Disney Parks did not release any updated imagery of the iconic attraction, in fact, some features seem to have been removed from this most recent concept art release. Below you will see the current rendering and then the original image.

The Walt Disney World Resort is currently experiencing its 50th anniversary celebration AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration, and despite the introduction of new experiences like Cinderella Castle’s Disney Enchantment, and Harmonious, the Floridian Parks have been met with significant backlash over their increasing prices, lack of Park Pass availability, crowd levels (even with the essential Park Hopper option), and the arrival of the FastPass+ replacement, Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane Selections.

With so much change to the Disney magic, and Guests seemingly more irate than ever before, the modifications to the World Celebration plans are possibly another thing that could cause distaste for Disney fans who have long-awaited this Disney Park change.

What are your thoughts on the newly released concept images of EPCOT? Let us know in the comments down below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!